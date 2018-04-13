Bearcats face Bowie today in regional soccer semifinals

Both AHS diamond squads host Brewer

Hoping to extend their playoff run another round, the Aledo Bearcats soccer team will play in the Class 5A regional semifinals today for the first time in 13 years (click on Sports on this site from Thursday, April 12 for an advance article on the match).

The Bearcats (20-0-4) will face the District 1-5A champion El Paso Bowie Bears (17-4-1) at 3 p.m. today in a regional semifinal match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. The winner will advance to the regional final and face the winner of the other semifinal match between Wichita Falls Rider and El Paso Del Valle.

The regional final will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The winner of that match will advance to the Class 5A state tournament in Georgetown.

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad host Brewer in respective District 6-5A action.

The Ladycats, hoping to even their series with Brewer, will face the Lady Bears at 6:30 p.m. today at the AHS softball field.

The Bearcats will complete its district series with Brewer as well. Aledo is coming off a 4-3 victory at Brewer on Tuesday.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell 10-1

Eaton 10-1

Azle 6-5

Aledo 5-6

Brewer 4-7

Saginaw 4-7

Ch. Trail 3-8

Northwest 2-9

Today: Brewer at Aledo; Saginaw at Boswell; Eaton at Azle; Northwest at Chisholm Trail.

Baseball

Eaton 9-0

Azle 7-2

Aledo 5-4

Northwest 4-5

Brewer 3-6

Saginaw 3-6

Boswell 3-6

Ch. Trail 2-7

Today: Brewer at Aledo; Saginaw at Boswell; Eaton at Azle; Northwest at Chisholm Trail.

