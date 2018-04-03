Bearcats advance to third round of soccer playoffs after 1-0 win over Arlington Heights

Aledo midfielder Brandon Wrinkle’s goal almost three minutes into the second half stood as the Bearcats held off Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 1-0, Monday night in a Class 5A boys’ area championship soccer match at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

It is the third year in a row Aledo has eliminated Heights from the playoffs.

The Bearcats will advance to the regional quarterfinals and play the winner of Tuesday night’s Denton Ryan/Fort Worth North Side match.

The lone goal came early in the second half. Midfielder Connor Steele had the ball on the on the right side, and he sent a pass to the middle to Wrinkle, who beat the Heights’ goalkeeper from 12 yards.

Heights had two excellent scoring opportunities with under three minutes left to play, but on both occasions Aledo ‘keeper Konrad Garbowski came up with diving saves to preserve the shutout and the victory.

