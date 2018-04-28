203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Aledo qualifies three to state after first day of regional meet

59 mins ago
2 Min Read
Ryan Brown, left, and Zach Davis each qualified for the state meet in boys' pole vault today at the regional meet in Lubbock. Davis finished first and Brown finished second. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo dominated boys’ pole vault as Zach Davis and Ryan Brown finished 1-2, respectively, to qualify for the state meet this afternoon during the Class 5A,Region I Track and Field Meet at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

The top two finishers in all events at the regional meet qualify for the state meet in Austin.

Davis won the event with a mark of 16-0 and will be making his first trip to the state meet. Brown, who qualified for state last year, hit a mark of 15-6 to place second and earn a trip to the state meet.

Also making a return to state is sophomore long-distance runner Graydon Morris, who finished second in the boys’ 1,600-meter run with a time of 9:21.24.

In girls’ long jump, Tysley Valencia placed third to earn a bronze medal.

Aledo had three relay teams and three runners in individual races today in the preliminaries, but did not get a runner or a relay team into Saturday’s finals.

Below is a list of Aledo competitors on Saturday:

11 a.m. – Alaina Touchet, girls’ shot put

Noon – Sierra White, girls’ pole vault

4:40 p.m. – Graydon Morris, boys’ 1,600-meter run

Aledo senior Tysley Valencia used this jump to finish in third place to earn a bronze medal in girls’ long jump Friday morning at the regional meet in Lubbock. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 28

Art at the Print Shop

April 28 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 28

Jazz Band Alumni Concert

April 28 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 30

Free car seat inspections

April 30 @ 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Todays Classifieds

%d bloggers like this: