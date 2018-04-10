Aledo High School diamond squads hit road today as District 6-5A play continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and Bearcats baseball squad will continue District 6-5A action on the road today.

The Ladycats, 5-5 in 6-5A, will face 9-1 Eaton, who is locked in a first-place tie with Boswell.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Eaton High School.

The Bearcats, 4-4 in league play, will face 2-5 Brewer at 7:30 p.m. today at Brewer High School.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell 9-1

Eaton 9-1

Aledo 5-5

Azle 5-5

Brewer 3-7

Ch. Trail 3-7

Saginaw 4-6

Northwest 2-8

Today: Aledo at Eaton; Boswell at Northwest; Azle at Saginaw; Chisholm Trail at Brewer.

Baseball

Eaton 8-0

Azle 7-1

Aledo 4-4

Northwest 4-4

Brewer 3-5

Boswell 3-5

Saginaw 2-6

Ch. Trail 1-7

Today: Aledo at Brewer; Boswell at Saginaw; Azle at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Northwest.

