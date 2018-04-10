Aledo High School diamond squads hit road today as District 6-5A play continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and Bearcats baseball squad will continue District 6-5A action on the road today.
The Ladycats, 5-5 in 6-5A, will face 9-1 Eaton, who is locked in a first-place tie with Boswell.
The game is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Eaton High School.
The Bearcats, 4-4 in league play, will face 2-5 Brewer at 7:30 p.m. today at Brewer High School.
District 6-5A
Softball
Boswell 9-1
Eaton 9-1
Aledo 5-5
Azle 5-5
Brewer 3-7
Ch. Trail 3-7
Saginaw 4-6
Northwest 2-8
Today: Aledo at Eaton; Boswell at Northwest; Azle at Saginaw; Chisholm Trail at Brewer.
Baseball
Eaton 8-0
Azle 7-1
Aledo 4-4
Northwest 4-4
Brewer 3-5
Boswell 3-5
Saginaw 2-6
Ch. Trail 1-7
Today: Aledo at Brewer; Boswell at Saginaw; Azle at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Northwest.
