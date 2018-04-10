203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Aledo High School diamond squads hit road today as District 6-5A play continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and Bearcats baseball squad will continue District 6-5A action on the road today.

The Ladycats, 5-5 in 6-5A, will face 9-1 Eaton, who is locked in a first-place tie with Boswell.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Eaton High School.

The Bearcats, 4-4 in league play, will face 2-5 Brewer at 7:30 p.m. today at Brewer High School.

District 6-5A

Softball

Boswell                9-1

Eaton                   9-1

Aledo                    5-5

Azle                       5-5

Brewer                 3-7

Ch. Trail               3-7

Saginaw               4-6

Northwest           2-8

Today: Aledo at Eaton; Boswell at Northwest; Azle at Saginaw; Chisholm Trail at Brewer.

Baseball

Eaton                   8-0

Azle                       7-1

Aledo                    4-4

Northwest           4-4

Brewer                 3-5

Boswell                3-5

Saginaw               2-6

Ch. Trail               1-7

Today: Aledo at Brewer; Boswell at Saginaw; Azle at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Northwest.

