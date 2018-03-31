203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Azle limits Bearcats to four hits in 3-2 win; Ladycats fall at Chisholm Trail

Aledo senior catcher Gehrig Mosiello rips a base hit to drive in a run in the fourth inning of the Bearcats' 3-2 loss to Azle Friday afternoon at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Azle limited Aledo to four hits including one in the last three innings as the Hornets got past the Bearcats, 3-2, Friday afternoon in a District 6-5A game at the Aledo High School baseball field.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 4-2 in district play as Azle – which stays unbeaten at 6-0 – sweeps the district series.

The Bearcats used three pitchers. Starting pitcher Hunter McConathy went an inning and a half, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and one strikeout. Briley Rodriguez followed, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 3-2/3 innings. Chance Roberts pitched the final two frames, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks.

After Azle scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Bearcats came back and matched the score in the bottom of the frame. Jake Bishop led off with a walk and scored on a double by Nathen Fingar.

Azle scored two runs on three hits while taking advantage of an error in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Hunter Rosson, who led the Bearcats with two hits, led of with a double and scored three batters later on a single from Gerhrig Mosiello to cut the Hornets’ lead to 3-2.

However, the Bearcats would register only one more hit for the remainder of the game as the Hornets hung on for the win.

Chisholm Trail 5, Ladycats 4

Aledo freshman Callie Todd focuses on a pitch Friday afternoon during the Ladycats’ 5-4 loss to Chisholm Trail. Photo by David Andrews

Chisholm Trail scored five runs in the first inning and held on to take a 5-4 win over the Aledo Ladycats in a District 6-5A softball game Friday afternoon at Chisholm Trail High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 4-4 in district play while Chisholm Trail, which avenged an earlier 12-2 loss to Aledo, raises its district mark to 3-5.

The Ladycats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lindsey McElroy led off with a walk and advanced to third after a brilliant bunt single by Heidi Fischer. McElroy scored on a double steal to give Aledo a 1-0 advantage.

Chisholm Trail came back in the bottom of the inning with five runs on three hits while taking advantage of a pair of errors to take a 5-1 lead.

The Ladycats went back to work in the second inning. Bailee Whitener led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a fielder’s choice. Callie Todd followed and reached base on a bunt single. The next batter, Jessi Kubosh, smashed a double to left field that plated Whitener and Todd to cut the Lady Rangers’ lead to 5-3.

Ladycats starting pitcher Megan Reynolds held Chisholm Trail at bay from this point. After allowing two base runners in the second – one that reached on an error – she allowed just two hits for the final four innings to keep her team in the game. For the game, Reynolds allowed five runs – but only one earned – on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings.

The Ladycats cut the lead to 5-4 in the fifth inning when Fischer led off with a walk and scored on a triple from Alana Smith.

However, after Smith’s extra-base hit, Chisholm Trail allowed only one hit the rest of the way and held on for the win.

 

 

