Azle limits Bearcats to four hits in 3-2 win; Ladycats fall at Chisholm Trail

Azle limited Aledo to four hits including one in the last three innings as the Hornets got past the Bearcats, 3-2, Friday afternoon in a District 6-5A game at the Aledo High School baseball field.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 4-2 in district play as Azle – which stays unbeaten at 6-0 – sweeps the district series.

The Bearcats used three pitchers. Starting pitcher Hunter McConathy went an inning and a half, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and one strikeout. Briley Rodriguez followed, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 3-2/3 innings. Chance Roberts pitched the final two frames, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks.

After Azle scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Bearcats came back and matched the score in the bottom of the frame. Jake Bishop led off with a walk and scored on a double by Nathen Fingar.

Azle scored two runs on three hits while taking advantage of an error in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Hunter Rosson, who led the Bearcats with two hits, led of with a double and scored three batters later on a single from Gerhrig Mosiello to cut the Hornets’ lead to 3-2.

However, the Bearcats would register only one more hit for the remainder of the game as the Hornets hung on for the win.

Chisholm Trail 5, Ladycats 4

Chisholm Trail scored five runs in the first inning and held on to take a 5-4 win over the Aledo Ladycats in a District 6-5A softball game Friday afternoon at Chisholm Trail High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 4-4 in district play while Chisholm Trail, which avenged an earlier 12-2 loss to Aledo, raises its district mark to 3-5.

The Ladycats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lindsey McElroy led off with a walk and advanced to third after a brilliant bunt single by Heidi Fischer. McElroy scored on a double steal to give Aledo a 1-0 advantage.

Chisholm Trail came back in the bottom of the inning with five runs on three hits while taking advantage of a pair of errors to take a 5-1 lead.

The Ladycats went back to work in the second inning. Bailee Whitener led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a fielder’s choice. Callie Todd followed and reached base on a bunt single. The next batter, Jessi Kubosh, smashed a double to left field that plated Whitener and Todd to cut the Lady Rangers’ lead to 5-3.

Ladycats starting pitcher Megan Reynolds held Chisholm Trail at bay from this point. After allowing two base runners in the second – one that reached on an error – she allowed just two hits for the final four innings to keep her team in the game. For the game, Reynolds allowed five runs – but only one earned – on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings.

The Ladycats cut the lead to 5-4 in the fifth inning when Fischer led off with a walk and scored on a triple from Alana Smith.

However, after Smith’s extra-base hit, Chisholm Trail allowed only one hit the rest of the way and held on for the win.

