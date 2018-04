Aledo long-distance runner Graydon Morris won the boys’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:08.84 this morning at the prestigious, invitation-only Texas Relays at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

Morris, who passed the top two runners on the final lap, ran his final lap in 1:04.68 to cross the finish line before Keller Central’s Eric Casarez, who ran a time of 9:09.47 and finished second.

