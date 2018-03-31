203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature Sports

Aledo area playoff soccer matches set for Monday, Tuesday

20 hours ago
1 Min Read
Photo by Howard Hurd

Both Aledo High School soccer teams have advanced to the area playoffs and the playoff schedule for both the Bearcats and Ladycats has been set.

The Bearcats will face rival Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a boys’ area playoff match set for 8 p.m. Monday at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. The match is the second of a doubleheader at the venue.

The winner of the match will face the winner of the Denton Ryan/Fort Worth North Side match in the regional quarterfinals.

The Ladycats will square off against Fort Worth South Hills in a girls’ area match that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Hills High School.

The winner will face the winner of the Grapevine/Wichita Falls High School match in the regional quarterfinals.

Todays Classifieds

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 01

Tax Return Assistance

April 1 @ 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mon 02

Rotary Club of Aledo

April 2 @ 11:30 am
Sat 07

Hike for Life

April 7 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 07

Celebrating the American Songbook

April 7 @ 7:30 pm
Mon 09

Student Art Reception

April 9 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

April 9 @ 6:30 pm
Tue 10

Spring Fling

April 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 12

Into The Woods

April 12 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Master Gardener Plant Sale

April 14 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 14

Go the Distance 5k

April 14 @ 8:00 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: