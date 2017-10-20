203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Despite chance to set state record for consecutive district wins, No. 1 Bearcats’ focus solely on Eaton

5 hours ago
2 Min Read

To Bearcat Nation and the media, today’s District 6-5A game between the state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats and the Eaton Eagles represents a chance for Aledo to make history.

The Bearcats have won 71 consecutive district games dating back to 2007, and are presently tied with Austin Westlake, which won 71 straight district games from 1990-2002.

But to the Bearcats players and coaches this game represents the next game on the schedule. Though that might sound cliché, this team is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A because of its focus and ability to stay in the moment and not get ahead of itself.

“That (consecutive district wins streak) has not been brought up in here other than by the media,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “The coaches never talk about it, the kids never talk about it, and we (coaches) don’t talk about it to the kids.

“It is an outstanding accomplishment and says a lot about this program, the program that Buc (Tim Buchanan) built, and it says a lot about the kids who have been here and the kids who are here. It says a lot about the community and the coaches, and it is a team effort in so many different ways.

“But we don’t dwell on things like that; we have to focus on Eaton and the fact that they are a playoff-caliber team.”

For the remainder of the advance see today’s issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 20

Football – Pink Out and Band Parent Night

October 20 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 20

The Crucible

October 20 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 21

Aledo Fest

October 21 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mon 23

Healthy cooking school promises healthy recipe ideas for healthy families

October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 24

Volleyball

October 24 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 26

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

October 26 @ 6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fri 27

Football

October 27 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 28

St. Stephen Fall Festival

October 28 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 28

Haunted House

October 28 @ 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sun 29

Trunk or Treat

October 29 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: