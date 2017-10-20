Despite chance to set state record for consecutive district wins, No. 1 Bearcats’ focus solely on Eaton

To Bearcat Nation and the media, today’s District 6-5A game between the state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats and the Eaton Eagles represents a chance for Aledo to make history.

The Bearcats have won 71 consecutive district games dating back to 2007, and are presently tied with Austin Westlake, which won 71 straight district games from 1990-2002.

But to the Bearcats players and coaches this game represents the next game on the schedule. Though that might sound cliché, this team is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A because of its focus and ability to stay in the moment and not get ahead of itself.

“That (consecutive district wins streak) has not been brought up in here other than by the media,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “The coaches never talk about it, the kids never talk about it, and we (coaches) don’t talk about it to the kids.

“It is an outstanding accomplishment and says a lot about this program, the program that Buc (Tim Buchanan) built, and it says a lot about the kids who have been here and the kids who are here. It says a lot about the community and the coaches, and it is a team effort in so many different ways.

“But we don’t dwell on things like that; we have to focus on Eaton and the fact that they are a playoff-caliber team.”

For the remainder of the advance see today’s issue of The Community News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

