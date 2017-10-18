203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Life and Community

Parker Paws Pet of the Week

1 day ago
2 Min Read

Hi, my name is Elvis!

I am a big, healthy boy with a goofy personality and they say I am smart cause I learn things quickly! I love people, especially men! I am an energetic boy and would be a good running buddy for someone. I enjoy playing in water; I’m not particular, I like swimming pools and water hoses too!

They say I am a Plott Hound mix, about 2 – 4years old, 70 pounds, fully vetted, neutered, current on vaccinations, heartworm and flea prevention and microchipped. I am potty trained and not destructive in the house.

I am looking for a foster or forever home where I can be an only pet. I never learned how to play with other dogs and my playfulness can be misinterpreted or put off by other dogs. I would love a yard with plenty of room to run. Because I am a big boy, I would do better with older kids.

I have been living in boarding since August and would really like to be part of a family again. If there a spot in your heart and home for me as a foster or family pet, please contact the nice people at Parker Paws, email moc.l1508449488iamg@1508449488eucse1508449488rswap1508449488rekra1508449488p1508449488 or call 817-694-5718.

Events Calendar

Thu 19

Community Expo and Job Fair

October 19 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 20

Certified Food Managers Course and Exam

October 20 @ 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 20

Help and Hope Luncheon

October 20 @ 11:30 am
Fri 20

Volleyball

October 20 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 20

Football – Pink Out and Band Parent Night

October 20 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 20

The Crucible

October 20 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 21

Aledo Fest

October 21 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mon 23

Healthy cooking school promises healthy recipe ideas for healthy families

October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 24

Volleyball

October 24 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 26

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

October 26 @ 6:00 am - 6:00 pm

Recent Comments

