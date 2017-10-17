Trinity Christian Academy to celebrate homecoming and 25th anniversary

Special to The Community News

Trinity Christian Academy will celebrate homecoming on Friday, Oct. 27, with the varsity football team competing against Midland Trinity at 7:30 p.m. at the Aledo Middle School football stadium.

All alumni, former TCA students, and their families are invited to join in the festivities which will include a Homecoming Tailgate at 5:30 hosted by the TCA Booster Club. All alumni are also encouraged to visit the Alumni Welcome Tent to visit with teachers and friends.

While Friday night football is the pinnacle of homecoming events, TCA is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this year. The Student Council, National Honor Society and cheerleading squads have worked hard to plan several activities for the students.

The always-fun Spirit Week returns this year when secondary students trade in their school uniforms for a week’s worth of crazy dress days. Daily “Best Dressed” awards are presented to a boy and girl student in middle school and high school categories. Powder Puff football games are planned.

The third annual homecoming parade will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the school, followed by a pep rally in Barber Gym.

Another important homecoming tradition is the selection of the homecoming court as students in grades 9-12 chose representatives for each high school grade. Sometimes perceived as a popularity contest, TCA urges students to go beyond that when choosing class representatives. Mr. and Miss TCA will be announced at halftime of the game.

“Students were asked to select classmates who regularly demonstrate a bold, uncompromising faith in Jesus Christ, respect authority, are honest, practice godly speech, show kindness, seek unity among the student body, and serve as exemplary role models for students of all ages,” TCA Secondary Principal, Ken Nobles said.

The following students were chosen to serve as class representatives in the 2017 Homecoming Court: ninth Grade – Avery Price and Eli Carter; 10th grade – Lucy Hughes and Jacob Shelton; 11th grade – Emma Quarles and Joe King.

The senior class homecoming court representatives are also candidates for Mr. and Miss TCA. They are Hanna Brown, Michaela Perales, Audrey Wortham, Mason Hornick, Andrew Ludwig and Colt Spinks. “Students in grades 6-12 made these selections based upon which of these senior class representatives best fulfilled the ideals of Trinity Christian Academy in terms of spiritual maturity and excellent behavior,” Nobles said.

Twenty-fifth-anniversary celebrations are planned throughout the year culminating with the Legacy Dinner on April 7, featuring atheist-turned-Christian Lee Strobel, the former award-winning legal editor of The Chicago Tribune and a New York Times best-selling author of more than twenty books. For more information on homecoming activities or sponsorship opportunities for the Legacy Dinner, call Susie Henning at 817-441-4897 or email *protected email*.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

