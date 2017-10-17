203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats sweep Boswell to tie up top spot in District 6-5A

13 hours ago
2 Min Read
The Ladycats celebrate moments after sweeping Boswell Tuesday night at Aledo. The Ladycats' win ties Aledo and Boswell for first place in District 6-5A. Photos by Tony Eierdam

Aledo middle hitters Daleigh Ellison and Sarah Haeussler combined for 12 blocks to lead the Ladycats to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Boswell Tuesday night in a key District 6-5A volleyball match at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 11-1, while Boswell suffered its first league loss and drops to 11-1.

Ellison finished with a match-high eight blocks, while Haeussler added four.

The Ladycats dominated at the net, and in games one and three Aledo never trailed. In fact, Boswell only held a lead early in the second game, and for just five rotations.

The Ladycats made a statement early on, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the opening game. Boswell cut the lead to 20-16 before a pair of kills by hitter Sydney Casey, a block by Ellison and a Boswell return error increased the lead to 24-17. On the next rally, Ellison ended the game with a thunder-spike kill from the middle.

Boswell led 4-1 in game two, but Aledo followed with a 7-1 run and never trailed again during the match. Fittingly, a block by Ellison ended the set as Aledo took a 2-0 lead in games.

The Ladycats jumped out to a 5-1 lead in game three and never looked back. Haeussler recorded two blocks and a kill to extend the Ladycats’ lead to 22-14, and later a dink by Casey brought game three to match point with AHS leading 24-16.

Two rallies later, Ellison slammed home a kill as the jubilant Ladycats and the home crowd celebrated the sweep of their district rivals.

The Ladycats were active at the net as Haeussler and Evelyn Torres each sent down six kills, while Ellison and Hannah Jones added five. Casey finished with four kills, and defensively, Allegra Rivas had a team-high 21 digs with Casey adding 11.

Setter Sarah Morehead led with 18 assists, while setter Maggie Wackerhagen added nine.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats freshman team swept Boswell, 25-18, 29-27, while the AHS junior varsity fell, 25-17, 25-16.

For the complete story, see the Oct. 20 issue of The Community News.

Aledo sophomore middle hitter Daleigh Ellison (14), shown sending down a kill during the Ladycats’ sweep of Boswell, finished with a match-high eight blocks.

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Wed 18

Linda Blair to headline Bag Lady Luncheon

October 18 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

October 19 @ 11:00 am
Thu 19

Community Expo and Job Fair

October 19 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 20

Certified Food Managers Course and Exam

October 20 @ 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 20

Help and Hope Luncheon

October 20 @ 11:30 am
Fri 20

Volleyball

October 20 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 20

Football – Pink Out and Band Parent Night

October 20 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 20

The Crucible

October 20 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 21

Aledo Fest

October 21 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mon 23

Healthy cooking school promises healthy recipe ideas for healthy families

October 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: