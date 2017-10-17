Aledo/Boswell II: Lady Pioneers can clinch 6-5A volleyball title with win; Ladycats look to tie up league race

Without question it is the biggest and most important volleyball match this season in District 6-5A.

Trailing league-leading Boswell by a single match, the Aledo Ladycats can knot up first place in 6-5A with a win today at home against the Lady Pioneers.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

Last year, the two rivals split a pair of matches with each team winning on the other team’s home court as the teams shared the district championship. This year, so far, the trend has reversed. Boswell took a grueling 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26 win during the first half of district play on its home floor.

Since the Boswell loss, Aledo has won six consecutive district matches to stay a match behind the leaders.

“Our girls were upset about the loss for sure,” Ladycats head coach Claire Gay said. “They enjoy competing and competing against good teams. So, to lose to a good team and in the fashion we did, they definitely are hungry to play them again.

“The positive out of that is it finally exposed our weaknesses and what we need to work on. Playing good teams will do that. From the last match up against Boswell, things we need to work on are finishing.

“We had two seven-point leads in games 3 and 4 and couldn’t hang on, so that is a big thing for us. Also, our serve receive broke down in the first set which set the tone and that is an area we have been working on. Also, the connection with our setters and hitters and the choice that is made of when to set who. We have definitely improved on all of those areas.

“We need to stand out in our serve receive passing and our offense,” Gay continued. “We definitely need to keep them guessing on where we will set the ball. We have the balance in our offense to do that, so it’s imperative that our setters recognize the block and read their blockers well. Keeping the offense fast is also a key.”

The Ladycats have not only a score to settle but are also trying to stay in the district-championship hunt. Boswell would love the opportunity to clinch the outright district title on Aledo’s home court, which it can do with a win today.

“It’s going to be a great match,” Gay said. “There is history between these two teams and that always makes it a fun atmosphere to play and coach in. I am looking forward to it!”

District 6-5A

Boswell 11-0

Aledo 10-1

Ch. Trail 7-4

Eaton 7-4

Northwest 5-6

Brewer 3-8

Saginaw 1-10

Azle 0-11

Today: Boswell at Aledo; Saginaw at Chisholm Trail; Eaton at Brewer; Northwest at Azle.

