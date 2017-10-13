203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo at Azle – Live blog coverage

2 hours ago
1 Min Read

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 13

Football

October 13 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Motorcycle and Swap Meet

October 14 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 14

NAACP Meeting

October 14 @ 11:00 am
Sat 14

Craft and Cork

October 14 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 16

Groundwater Conservation District meeting

October 16 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 17

Volleyball – Senior-Parent Night

October 17 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 17

Voting machine demonstration

October 17 @ 6:45 pm
Wed 18

Linda Blair to headline Bag Lady Luncheon

October 18 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

October 19 @ 11:00 am
Thu 19

Community Expo and Job Fair

October 19 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: