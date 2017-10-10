203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Health

‘Together to End Stroke’ Initiative takes off in Fort Worth

10 hours ago
2 Min Read

Special to The Community News

Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth today announced its sponsorship of the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association’s (ASA) “Together to End Stroke” initiative to raise awareness that stroke is beatable through high-quality rehabilitation, patient support and implementation of the AHA/ASA’s recent Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery Guidelines.

This initiative will allow Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth and the AHA/ASA to better inform the community of the best options for treatment outlined in the associations’ expert rehabilitation guidelines. With a stroke occurring every 40 seconds in the United States, it is vital that local patients, families, caregivers, and clinicians are aware that overcoming a stroke through high-quality rehabilitation is possible when patients get the right care in the right setting at the right time. Educational materials along with newsletters and social media efforts will help build that awareness.

“We are excited to team with the national experts in stroke education and treatment to best serve residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recognizing the signs of a stroke, seeking immediate treatment, and continuing recovery in the appropriate rehabilitation setting,” said Jake Daggett, CEO of Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth. “Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in this country, and this initiative is a major step in curtailing its impact.”

“The American Stroke Association is pleased to be collaborating with Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth to accelerate adoption of our stroke rehabilitation guidelines,” said Mitchell S. V. Elkind, MD, MS, FAAN, FAHA, Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology at Columbia University and the chairman of the American Stroke Association. “It is critical that stroke patients receive the type and quality of rehab that will maximize their recovery and quality of life.”

Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth is a 66-bed, state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced the debilitating effects of a severe injury or illness but are physically able to begin more intense rehabilitation. This type of setting has been deemed most appropriate for stroke patients who can tolerate up to three hours of rehab daily in the AHA/ASA guidelines released in 2016.

To learn more about Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth, visit its website at www.texasrehabhospital.com or contact Jake Daggett at 817-820-3400. To discover more about the ‘Together to End Stroke’ initiative, visit www.strokeassociation.org/recovery.

About the author

View All Posts

admin

2,302 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Wed 11

Marketing to Millennials 

October 11 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 12

Tennis

October 12 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 12

Plant swap highlights native plant meeting

October 12 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 13

Cross Country

October 13 @ 12:00 am
Fri 13

2017 Pink Luncheon to feature Susie McEntire

October 13 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Fri 13

Volleyball

October 13 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 13

Football

October 13 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 14

Motorcycle and Swap Meet

October 14 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 14

NAACP Meeting

October 14 @ 11:00 am
Sat 14

Craft and Cork

October 14 @ 7:00 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: