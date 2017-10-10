Ladycats host Northwest today in District 6-5A volleyball match

Riding a four-match winning streak and seeking to stay close to the top of the District 6-5A standings, the Aledo Ladcyats will host Northwest in a district volleyball match.
The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.
It is also Middle School Night as the Aledo Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams will be introduced.
Aledo (27-12), coming off a sweep of Saginaw last week, is one match behind first-place Boswell and a match ahead of third-place Chisholm Trail.
District 6-5A
Boswell 9-0
Aledo 8-1
Ch. Trail 7-2
Eaton 5-4
Northwest 4-5
Brewer 2-7
Saginaw 1-8
Azle 0-9
Today: Northwest at Aledo; Chisholm Trail at Boswell; Saginaw at Eaton; Brewer at Azle.
