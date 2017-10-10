203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats host Northwest today in District 6-5A volleyball match

14 hours ago
1 Min Read

Riding a four-match winning streak and seeking to stay close to the top of the District 6-5A standings, the Aledo Ladcyats will host Northwest in a district volleyball match.

The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

It is also Middle School Night as the Aledo Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams will be introduced.

Aledo (27-12), coming off a sweep of Saginaw last week, is one match behind first-place Boswell and a match ahead of third-place Chisholm Trail.

District 6-5A

Boswell                9-0

Aledo                    8-1

Ch. Trail                7-2

Eaton                    5-4

Northwest          4-5

Brewer                 2-7

Saginaw               1-8

Azle                       0-9

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Chisholm Trail at Boswell; Saginaw at Eaton; Brewer at Azle.

