Ladycats host Northwest today in District 6-5A volleyball match

Riding a four-match winning streak and seeking to stay close to the top of the District 6-5A standings, the Aledo Ladcyats will host Northwest in a district volleyball match.

The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

It is also Middle School Night as the Aledo Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams will be introduced.

Aledo (27-12), coming off a sweep of Saginaw last week, is one match behind first-place Boswell and a match ahead of third-place Chisholm Trail.

District 6-5A

Boswell 9-0

Aledo 8-1

Ch. Trail 7-2

Eaton 5-4

Northwest 4-5

Brewer 2-7

Saginaw 1-8

Azle 0-9

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Chisholm Trail at Boswell; Saginaw at Eaton; Brewer at Azle.

