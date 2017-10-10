203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats dominate net in 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Northwest

Aledo sophomore middle Daleigh Ellison scores a point off a block during the Ladycats' sweep of Northwest in a District 6-5A match at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior middle hitter Sarah Hauessler recorded match-high six blocks and junior hitter Evelyn Torres sent down a team-high 12 kills as the pair helped the Ladycats to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Northwest Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 9-1, while Northwest drops to 4-6.

The Ladycats were active at the net as senior hitter Sydney Casey finished with eight kills and junior hitter Hannah Jones registered seven. Junior hitter Anastasia Morrison added five kills.

Sarah Morehead led the Ladycats with 21 assists, with Maggie Wackerhagen adding 18. Defensively, senior libero Allegra Rivas recorded 25 digs, with Casey adding 19 and Morehead nine.

Aledo swept sub-varsity action as the junior varsity defeated Northwest, 25-12, 25-17, and the freshman rolled to a 25-11, 25-10 victory.

