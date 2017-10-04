203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Eric “Ricky” Standifer

Eric “Ricky” Standifer, age 16, died Saturday September 23, 2017.  Eric was born January 24, 2001 in Weatherford.  His parents are Michael and Cindy Cloy Standifer. He was a Student at Aledo High School where he was a member of the JV Football Team. Ricky is fondly remembered as having an Entrepreneurial spirit, and enjoyed hanging out with friends, bowling, movies, and lake activities.

Ricky is survived by his Parents, Michael and Cindy Standifer of Aledo; Sister, Kendra Standifer of Aledo; Brother, Casen Standifer of Aledo; Grandparents, Brenda and Greg Salazar of Weatherford, Richard Cloy of Burnet, Lucille and Bobby Adkins of Granbury, Danny and Barbara Cloy of Weatherford, Charles and Peggy Pearcy of Weatherford, and Sherry and Don Wood of Dallas; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The funeral ceremony was Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the New River Fellowship in Hudson Oaks. Interment was in the Annetta Cemetery.

Services in care of Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel.

The Community News
October 6, 2017

