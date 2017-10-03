Ladycats seek to keep pace with district leader as Aledo travels to Brewer today for 6-5A volleyball match

Alone in second place but just one match behind district-leader Boswell, the Aledo Ladycats will continue 6-5A action today when they take on the Brewer Lady Bears.

The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Brewer High School.

The Ladycats are coming off a 25-9, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19 win over Chisholm Trail that broke a second-place tie. Brewer hopes to keep up with fourth-place Eaton. The Lady Bears are two matches behind the Lady Eagles for the fourth and final playoff spot with the second half of district play beginning today.

Against Chisholm Trail on Friday, Hannah Jones was on fire at the net with a season-high 18 kills to go along with 18 digs and a pair of aces.

Sydney Casey added 10 kills, and Evelyn Torres finished with nine. Setters Maggie Wackerhagen and Sarah Morehead each recorded 21 assists, and libero Allegra Rivas registered a match-high 45 digs.

Anna Rogers was active at the net with seven kills and six blocks, and Casey added 17 digs.

District 6-5A

Boswell 7-0

Aledo 6-1

Ch. Trail 5-2

Eaton 4-3

Northwest 3-4

Brewer 2-5

Saginaw 1-6

Azle 0-7

Today: Aledo at Brewer; Boswell at Saginaw; Azle at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Northwest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

