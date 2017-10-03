203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats raise district mark to 7-1 after sweeping Brewer

1 day ago
1 Min Read
Aledo junior hitter Hannah Jones elevates before sending down one of her 14 match-high kills Tuesday during the Ladycats' win at Brewer. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo junior outside hitter Hannah Jones sent down a match-high 14 kills and senior middle Sarah Haeussler added 12 to lead the Ladycats to a 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the Brewer Lady Bears in a District 6-5A volleyball match Tuesday night at Brewer High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 7-1, while the Lady Bears fall to 2-6.

Senior libero Allegra Rivas led the Ladycats with 19 digs, while defensive specialist Riley Pickett added 12. Senior hitter Sydney Casey finished with five kills and 10 digs, with outside hitter Evelyn Torres adding five kills.

Setter Sarah Morehead led Aledo with 25 assists, while setter Maggie Wackerhagen recorded 12 assists to go with seven digs.

From the service line, Rivas, Wackerhagen and Haeussler each fired a pair of aces.

The Ladycats sub-varsity teams defeated Brewer. The JV took a 26-24, 25-18 victory, while the freshman ladies won in three games, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18.

For the complete story see the Oct. 6 issue of The Community News.

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 05

Tennis

October 5 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 05

Shakespeare in Hollywood

October 5 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 05

Republican Party meeting

October 5 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 05

WC drama presents “The Actor’s Nightmare”

October 5 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 06

Volleyball

October 6 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 06

Football

October 6 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 07

Cardboard Day of Play

October 7 @ 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Sat 07

‘Terrorist Whisperer’ to speak

October 7 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mon 09

Zeb’s Foundation Golf Tournament

October 9 @ 11:30 am
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

October 9 @ 7:00 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: