Bearcats have little trouble in 56-7 victory over Chisholm Trail in 6-5A opener on Homecoming Night

Junior tailback Tre Owens found the end zone three times and sophomore quarterback Luke Bishop threw three touchdown passes to lead the state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats to a convincing 56-7 victory over the Chisholm Trail Rangers Friday on Homecoming night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win raises the Bearcats’ record to 4-0, 1-0 in district play.

“You never really know how your team will play after an off week, and we could have played better than we did,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “But it is tough to gripe about a 56-7 win. I am proud of them, and I thought for the most part we came ready to play.

“I thought we played pretty good defense. Our front played very well, although (Chisholm Trail) popped a few up the middle on us a couple of times early. But we shored it up. (Linebacker) Aaron Hale was bringing it on every down like he always does, and (defensive end) Colt Ellison also played well.

“(Safety) Wyatt Harris was playing like Wyatt can play, so I am proud of the guys.”

Wood was pleased to see his offense score early and often.

“Scoring on the first possession sets the tone of the game,” he said. “We started out well, but then we had a couple of possessions where we didn’t finish drives. We blew some assignments and missed some calls, and we still have work to do. We won big, but we still have a lot of room for improvement.

“But we are 1-0 in the games that count, and we are going to enjoy the win.”

Aledo scored on its first possession and never looked back.

The Bearcats needed just two plays to reach the end zone. Owens took a hand off and scooted nine yards, and on second and one, Bishop tossed a pass to the right side to senior receiver Hunter Rosson. Rosson caught the pass a little more than five yards down field on the right side, then accelerated past four Rangers defenders to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

Cole Daniels booted the extra point, and with 8:48 remaining in the opening period Aledo led 7-0.

The Rangers mounted an eight-play drive on their second possession of the contest. Sophomore quarterback Donshay Douglas kept for nine yards for a first down to keep the drive alive, and Chisholm Trail earned another first down after senior tailback Frank Chew rambled up the middle for 15 yards across mid field.

However, the drive stalled after linebacker Cullen Johnson stuffed Douglas on third and two and a gang-tackling Bearcats defense stopped Chew for minus three yards on fourth and two from the Aledo 40.

The Bearcats found the end zone on a nine-play drive, with Owens carrying the ball six of the plays. Owens had a pair of five-yard gains that moved the chains, and on second and goal from the CTHS 2, he blasted off left tackle for two yards and a touchdown with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Daniels added the extra-point kick to increase the hosts’ lead to 14-0.

After the Bearcats forced a CTHS punt on a three and out, it took only one play for the ‘Cats to reach the end zone again. On first and 10 from the Aledo 46, senior tailback Jake Norwood sprinted untouched down the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the opening stanza.

Daniels’ PAT kick extended the Bearcats’ lead to 21-0.

The Bearcats forced the Rangers to punt again, and Owens returned the punt 23 yards to give Aledo excellent field position at its own 49.

Bishop began the drive with a nine-yard gain, and two plays later he connected with receiver Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter for a 19-yard gain to the Rangers’ 24. Receiver Money Parks’ number was called next, and the sophomore sprinted 20 yards on an end around down the right sideline to the CTHS 4 before a holding penalty on the play moved the ball back to the CTHS 17.

Bishop kept for 12 yards on the next play to set up a five-yard TD run by Owens, and Daniels’ kick with 8:43 left in the opening half increased the AHS advantage to 28-0.

The Bearcat Black Shirts forced CTHS to punt on its next three possessions. After the third punt, Aledo had the ball at its own 31. Bishop completed a first-down pass of 14 yards to senior receiver Jay Miller, and two plays later, Bishop found Parks wide open in the back-left corner of the end zone for an eight-yard TD with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Daniels booted the PAT, and the half ended with the hosts in front, 35-0.

The Bearcats began the second half with a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Owens carried six times for 31 yards, the last three yards occurring when he went untouched off right tackle and into the end zone.

With 8:26 left in the third quarter, Daniels booted the PAT to increase the lead to 42-0.

After forcing the Rangers to punt for a second time in the third period, Aledo marched to another touchdown. Bishop completed a pair of passes in the three-play, 36-yard drive, the second to Rosson for a 12-yard TD. On the play, Rosson took a swing pass on the right side, got a big block, broke a tackle and scooted into the end zone with 1:03 left in the third period.

Will Turner booted the extra point to extend the lead to 49-0.

Chisholm Trail finally got on the board the next time it had the ball. On second and 10 from the Aledo 43, Rangers quarterback Collin Reyes sprinted down the left sideline on an option keeper for 57 yards to the end zone, and kicker Isaiah Davis booted the extra point to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 49-7 with 11:48 remaining in the game.

Aledo closed the scoring when Norwood, now playing quarterback, sprinted untouched on a keeper down the left side for an 18-yard touchdown. Tailback Jason Kerl carried the load in the drive with four totes for 22 yards, and Norwood moved the chains with a 22-yard run.

Jack Phillips added the PAT for a 56-7 lead.

Bishop completed 11 of 21 passes for 138 yards and added 60 yards on eight carries. Owens finished with 124 yards on 18 carries, and Rosson caught four passes for 77 yards. Norwood added 101 yards on five carries.

