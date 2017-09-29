Aledo vs Chisholm Trail – Live blog coverage

It is a final from Bearcat Stadium as your Aledo Bearcats defeat Chisholm Trail 56-7 and remain undefeated and head to Saginaw next week. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for being with us tonight and we will see you next week. Good night and God bless.
P.S Happy birthday to my wonderful son Keaton!
Most of Aledo’s starters have been out of the game since the middle of the 3rd qtr. Jake Norwood has not attempted a pass since coming in for Bishop. The Bearcat ground game has worked just fine thank you very much
Next week Aledo will travel to Saginaw to face the Rough Riders for the 2nd game of district play. Unfortunately for Saginaw they are losing to Brewer 63-3 with 4 minutes left in the 4th qtr. The game will start at 7
Collin Reyes tries to get Chisholm Trail on the scoreboard again but his pass falls incomplete. 2nd and 10 from the 35
Chisholm Trail has the ball at the Aledo 39
Dylan Boutwell makes the tackle at the Ranger 32 with 8:42 remaining
Chisholm Trail breaks into the end zone and gets on the scoreboard and it takes Aledo 3 plays to answer that score . So, with 8:53 left in the game Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 56-7
Chisholm Trail will start from their own 18 yard line with 0:57 left in the 3rd qtr trailing 49-0
Rosson gets in the end zone at the 1:03 mark of the 3rd qtr. Aledo leads 49-0 over Chisholm Trail
Bishop finds Rosson at the Ranger 12
Owens brings the ball out to the Ranger 36. 1:50 left in the 3rd
Chisholm Trail has the ball at the Aledo 23, 4th down and Tre is at the Aledo 48 to receive the punt
Cole with a punt to the Ranger 10. With 3:53 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 42-0
Big game James Williams has been in the backfield all game long and says “Hello” to qb Collin Reyes with a 8 yard loss
Chisholm Trail gets the ball to the Aledo 46 for a Ranger 1st down.
The Rangers will have their 1st possession of the 2nd half start at the 25
Bishop hands off to Owens and he goes 3 yards for the Bearcat touchdown. With 8:26 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads 42-0 over Chisholm Trail
Bishop scrambles to his left and gets the Aledo 1st down at the Ranger 22. 9:15 3rd qtr Aledo leads 35-0
Bishop scrambles to his right and gets 10 yards. Chisholm Trail is flagged for a personal foul, hitting Bishop out of bounds, Ball at the Ranger 37
Bishop tries to hit Beau Mask down the left seam but it falls incomplete, 2nd and 10
We are starting the 3rd qtr. Aledo has the ball at the 25. Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 35-0 here at Bearcat Stadium
We are at halftime here at Bearcat Stadium. Aledo leads 35-0 over Chisholm Trail.
Bishop hits Money Parks in the back of the end zone for the Bearcat score. Aledo leads 35-0 with 0:25 left in the 2nd qtr
Jay Miller with a nice catch at the Ranger 22. Penalty on Chisholm Trail takes the ball to the Ranger 7, 1st and goal Aledo
Aledo has 4th and 1 from the Ranger 39 and Bishop runs to the left to the 31 for a Bearcat 1st down
Carter hauls in the pass at the 44, 2nd and 4
Owens gets the ball at the 38. 2:04 left in the 2nd qtr
Chisholm Trail is now trying the pass but not finding any luck. They try the pass on 3rd and 10 and still no luck. Chisholm Trail to punt
Another high pass that cant be caught. Cole tries a 48 yard field goal but it goes wide left. Ranger has the ball at their 28 with 2:39 left in the 2nd qtr. Aledo has a 28-0 lead.
Bishop tries for Hunter Rosson in the end zone but the ball is out of bounds. 3rd and 7
Bishop hits Beau Mask at the Ranger 31
Aledo forces another 4th down. Tre gets the ball at the 22 and brings it out to the Ranger 46. 4:27 2nd qtr Aledo 28-0
Aledo has a 4th and 2, Daniels punts to to Ranger 33. 6:12 left in the 2nd qtr
Chisholm Trail’s qb Collin Reyes is scrambling for his life and just throws the ball out of bounds. Now, 4th and 10 for Chisholm Trail, Owens lets the ball go dead at the Aledo 28. In the 2nd qtr Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 28-0 with 6:31 left in the 2nd qtr.
Chisholm Trail will try it from their 29 trailing Aledo 28-0
Bishop hands off to Owens and he goes 3 yards for the BEARCAT TOUCHDOWN. The score is now 28-0 at the 8:43 mark of the 2nd qtr
Bishop with a qb keeper to the Ranger 3 yard line. 1st and goal
Jeffery Carter with his first carry to the Ranger 24
Owens gets the hand off from Bishop and heads up the right side to the Ranger 43
Tre brings the ball out to the Bearcat 40. Aledo leads 21-0 with 10:38 in the 2nd qtr
Aledo forces a 4th down. Owens is back at the 22 to receive the punt
That is the end of the 1st qtr. Your Aledo Bearcats have a 21-0 lead over Chisholm Trail. The Rangers will start the 2nd qtr at their 41
The Rangers will have possession at their 22 with 0:10 left in the 1st qtr
Jake Norwood takes the Bishop pitch and no one is going to catch him. Aledo needed only 11 seconds to take a 21-0 lead over Chisholm Trail
Aledo has the ball at their own 46 with 0:25 left in the 1st qtr.
Aledo forces a 4th down and Tre Owens is back at the Aledo 40 to receive the punt
3rd and 11 from the 29 for Chisholm Trail 0:34 1st qtr
Colt Ellison gets his first tackle for loss, 2nd and 14 from the 26
The Rangers will take possession at the 30 after the Cole Daniels kick goes out of bounds.
Tre Owens carries the ball 4 yards in for the Bearcat score, With 1:25 left in the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 14-0
Bishop had Wyatt Harris in the end zone but he can’t haul it in
Jake Bishop tries to connect with Money Parks but it is just to high, 3rd and 5
Bishop hands off to Norwood and he gets the first down at the Ranger 12 yard line.
Bishop scrambles to his left and throws the ball out of bounds, Aledo ball on the Ranger 26, 2nd and 10. 1st qtr 3:24 7-0 Aledo
Cullen Johnson chases Donshay Douglas down short of the first down maker. The Rangers go for it on 4th down and the Bearcat defense stops them in their tracks. Aledo ball on the 43
Will Greenwood with a good stop at the Aledo 44, 2nd and 6 for the Rangers
Donshay Douglas gets the Ranger 1st down with a qb scramble to the 37, 1st qtr Aledo 7-0 6:51
Linebacker Zach Reinert makes the tackle for no gain, 2nd and 10
Cole Daniels kick is downed in the end zone and the Rangers 2nd possession of the 1st qtr will begin at the 25
Bishop’s first pass goes to Hunter Rosson and he has great blocking all the way to the end zone. At the 8:48 mark of the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Chisholm Trail 7-0.
Aledo will start their first possession at the Ranger 40. 8:58 1st qtr, no score
The Rangers qb Collin Reyes tries the left side to get the first down but comes up 4 yards short
Aledo’s defense has put the Rangers at a 3rd and 14 from the 22. No score in the 1st qtr. 9:18 remaining
The Rangers gave the ball at the 26, 3rd and 1
The Bearcats will defer and kick off to start the game
Tonight’s Bearcat captain’s are Aaron Hale and Truett Knox.
We are under 10 minutes from game time. As you can imagine since it is homecoming the home side of the stands are already full.
The Bearcats have won 68 straight district games and are 3 away from tying the state record. This streak started back in 2007! Can you imagine, not losing a district gamer for over 10 years!
Chisholm
Trail comes in with a 2-1 record after last week’s 35-33 game against Fort
Worth Southwest.
Tonight, is
Aledo’s homecoming. It is always a special night when it’s homecoming week. The
activities that leads up to tonight’s game is what Friday Night football is all
about in Texas.
The Bearcats
are the #1 ranked team in Class 5A and they lived up to the billing last week
as they held the state’s #10 team, Mansfield Legacy to just 3 points in a 24-3
win.
Hello
Bearcat Nation and welcome back to Friday Night Football. The Bearcats had off
last week and it was just the right time because tonight the Bearcats begin
district play as they host Chisholm Trail Rangers.
2,154 Comments