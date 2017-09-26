Ladycats back on track after convincing 3-1 victory at Eaton

Aledo sophomore hitter Evelyn Torres sent down a match-high 13 kills and junior hitter Hannah Jones added 11 to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 25-9 victory over the Eaton Lady Eagles Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at Eaton High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 5-1, while Eaton slips to 3-3.

After dropping the second game that tied the match, the Ladycats never trailed again.

Aledo jumped out to an 11-5 lead in game three, and a kill each by Anastasia Morrison and Sydney Casey sealed the set and gave the Ladycats a 2-1 lead in games.

The Ladycats went on a 6-0 run early in game four to increase their lead to 10-3. After an Eaton point on the ensuing rally, consecutive blocks by Alyssa Gribble, playing in her first varsity match, extended Aledo’s lead to 12-4. Gribble finished with a match-high eight blocks.

A kill by Jones followed by a block from middle hitter Daleigh Ellison increased the AHS lead to 21-9. On the net three rallies, Eaton committed three consecutive return errors, and at match point the Lady Eagles could not return Maggie Wackerhangen’s topspin serve as the Ladycats took the match, three games to one.

Sarah Morehead led the Ladycats with 21 assists, with Wackerhagen adding 11. Wackerhagen added 12 digs, with Morehead finishing with 10 digs. Libero Allegra Rivas led the Ladycats with 27 digs.

Casey finished with seven kills and 19 digs, while Jones added six blocks.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats JV fell, 25-22, 25-19, but the freshman Ladycats got past Eaton, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17.

For more on the match see the Sept. 29 issue of The Community News.

