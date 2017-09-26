Jere Jean Buske Hand, 73 of Fort Worth, formerly of Friona, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Clare Bridge Memory Care Facility in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Jere was born on December 23, 1943, in Abernathy, to W.F. and Viola Buske. They moved to Friona after her eighth-grade year where she graduated from Friona High in 1962.

She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Smith, who was employed at Friona State Bank, the following June. She then spent the next 20 years as a wonderful mother and very active homemaker after the arrival of Amber in 1964 and Toby in 1967. She was active in her church and the community during this time.

After Dale’s passing in 1982, she was employed by High Pro Feeds in Friona. She then married Rex Hand in 1986 and earned an associates degree in interior design from TSTI Amarillo. She then moved to Dallas in 1992, earned her real estate license, and was hired as a realtor for Ebby Halliday Realty Co. She worked as a realtor and interior designer for 15 years until her retirement in 2007, when she moved in with her son, daughter in law, and granddaughters southwest of Fort Worth, and has resided since. She was a member of Aledo United Methodist Church and a breast cancer survivor.

She had a smile and a spirit that lit up every room she entered. She appreciated music and shared her own angelic soprano sound throughout her life. Whether lifting her voice with the Trebelairs as a high school student, participating in Christmas and Easter cantatas at church, or singing along with the radio and her beloved Elvis, her addition to God’s heavenly choir is as it should be. She spoke the love language of food…from her brisket to her cinnamon rolls to her El Monterey enchiladas, she loved sharing this gift with family and friends. Her sweet and demure southern lady personality remained with her always and she was loved by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Wayne Smith, mother Viola Parker Buske, father William Faniel Buske, and brother William Doris Buske.

Jere is survived by her daughter, Amber Gae Miertschin, and son in law William Robert Miertschin, of Dallas; son, Toby Dale Smith and daughter in law Sabra Lee Smith of Cresson; and two granddaughters, Lindsay Nicole Smith and Morgan Lee Smith.

Services were held Monday, September 25, 2017, at the Friona United Methodist Church with Rev. Skip Hodges, pastor, officiating. Burial followed in the Friona Cemetery by Blackwell-Mullins Funeral Home of Friona.

