Aledo High School: “we are deeply saddened” by student death

The Aledo High School family is mourning the loss of junior Ricky Standifer, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of one of our Bearcat students,” said Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Derek Citty. “Ricky Standifer was a kind, hard-working student who joined our high school last year and was a member of the football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Standifer family during this difficult time. We are currently providing support to our students and staff.”

A statement from the school district said Standifer was a “kind, hard working student” who attended Aledo starting in the fall of 2016. Standifer’s family made the decision to honor his life by donating his organs in order to give life to others.

District counselors are available at the high school to provide support for students and staff and offer assistance as needed. The district will share more information regarding services when it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

