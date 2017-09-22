Ladycats travel to Boswell today to decide sole possession of first place in District 6-5A

Not until after the state-ranked No. 12 Aledo Ladycats defeated Azle on Tuesday to stay undefeated in District 6-5A volleyball play did Aledo head coach Claire Gay allow the use of the “B word.”

In this case the “B word” is Boswell, the Ladycats next opponent and fiercest rival. Both are state ranked (Boswell is ranked No. 13) and both are undefeated in district play with identical 4-0 records.

Last year, the two teams waged a pair of intense matches and split the two as both were crowned district co-champions. Ironically, each team won on the other’s home court.

The Ladycats and Lady Pioneers will stage round one of their two district matches at 6:30 p.m. today at Boswell High School. The winner will gain sole possession of first place in 6-5A.

The atmosphere at both district matches last year between the two teams was unprecedented for this area, and when the teams played at AHS the home side was full and the visitors’ side was near full.

Gay downplayed today’s meeting at Boswell, which will have added atmosphere. Neither school is playing football tonight and a large crowd is anticipated.

“I think every district game means something, and I try not to magnify the situation more than it needs to be,” Gay said. “We are tied with them in district, and obviously they are a good team. But we have played a lot of good teams this year.

“I look at it as we are playing another good team. I was not part of it last year, but I hate to lose more than I like to win so obviously it is an important match. To me, the Boswell match is about us doing our jobs. I think the girls are in the right mindset, and I feel we have definitely taken a turn in the right direction since pre-district.”

District 6-5A

Aledo 4-0

Boswell 4-0

Ch. Trail 3-1

Eaton 2-2

Northwest 2-2

Brewer 1-3

Saginaw 0-4

Azle 0-4

Today: Aledo at Boswell; Brewer at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Azle at Northwest.

