Ladycats sweep Azle; will play at Boswell Friday for sole possession of first place in District 6-5A

1 day ago
Aledo junior outside hitter Hannah Jones (11) sends down a kill Tuesday night during the Ladycats' sweep of Azle at the Aledo High School gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior hitter Sarah Haeussler recorded nine kills and sophomore outside hitter Evelyn Torres added eight to lead the state-ranked No. 12 Ladycats to a convincing 25-3, 25-4, 25-12 sweep over Azle Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 4-0, while Azle drops to 0-4.

The Ladycats will play for sole possession of first place in 6-5A on Friday against No. 13 Boswell. The first serve will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boswell High School.

The Ladycats never trailed in the match. Aledo jumped out to a lead of 16-0 in the first game and 11-0 in the second game. The only rally the Ladycats never led in was the second rally of the third game (1-1 tie), after which Aledo followed with a 11-2 run and never looked back.

Junior setter Sarah Morehead recorded a match-high 16 assists to go along with seven digs, while senior libero Allegra Rivas registered 19 digs and four aces. Junior outside hitter Hannah Jones finished with five kills, and junior middle hitter Anna Rogers sent down four kills.

Aledo swept sub-varsity action. The Ladycats junior varsity swept the Lady Hornets, 25-19, 25-15, while the freshman team also won with a sweep, 25-20, 25-18.

