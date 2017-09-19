First-place Ladycats host Azle today in District 6-5A volleyball match

Trying to stay on top of the District 6-5A standings, the state-ranked No. 12 Aledo Ladycats will host Azle at the Aledo High School gym.
The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Ladycats (22-11, 3-0) are coming off a 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Northwest, while Azle will be seeking its first district win.
District 6-5A
Aledo 3-0
Boswell 3-0
Ch. Trail 2-1
Eaton 2-1
Northwest 1-2
Brewer 1-2
Saginaw 0-3
Azle 0-3
Today: Azle at Aledo; Brewer at Boswell; Eaton at Chisholm Trail; Saginaw at Northwest.
