Ladycats go to 2-0 in district play after sweep of Saginaw

Aledo sophomore outside hitter Evelyn Torres recorded a match-high 11 kills to lead the state-ranked No. 13 Ladycats to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Saginaw Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Northwest.

Aledo setters Sarah Morehead and Maggie Wackerhagen combined for 30 assists with Morehead finishing with 16 assists to go along with seven digs. Senior libero Allegra Rivas led the Ladycats with 22 digs, and senior hitter Sydney Casey added 14 digs while sending down five kills.

Senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler registered a match-high five blocks to go with eight kills, and junior middle Anna Rogers sent down five kills and had a pair of blocks.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity play. The JV outlasted Saginaw, 25-21, 25-15, while the freshman team cruised to a 25-10, 25-4 victory.

For more see the Sept. 15 issue of The Community News.

