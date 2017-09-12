First-place Ladycats continue District 6-5A volleyball action at home today against Saginaw

Coming off a District 6-5A-opening sweep of Brewer, the state-ranked No. 13 Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will continue district play and host Saginaw.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats handled Brewer, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 in the opener that saw Sydney Casey send down a season-high 15 kills. Sarah Haeussler and Hannah Jones each finished with six kills, while defensively, Allegra Rivas recorded a match-high 22 digs.

Sarah Morehead registered 19 assists while Maggie Wackerhagen added 12. Morehead also notched 10 digs with Wackerhagen adding six digs.

District 6-5A

Aledo 1-0

Boswell 1-0

Chisholm Trail 1-0

Eaton 1-0

Northwest 0-1

Saginaw 0-1

Azle 0-1

Brewer 0-1

