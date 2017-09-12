Ashley Marie Robbins, 25, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017, in Houston.

Ashley was born in Kansas, growing up in Olathe before moving to Aledo, where she graduated from Aledo High School in 2010. She graduated from Texas Christian University in 2014 with honors and a BS in Communication Studies and a minor in Energy Technology and Management. While at TCU, she was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa as well as the National Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta. Ashley began working for Independence Oilfield Chemicals, now Innospec Inc, as part of their simulation sales team in 2014. She served as an account manager and was instrumental in the expansion of business and innovation within the company.

Ashley was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in Nov. 2016 and fought a tough and painful battle with extraordinary bravery. Ashley will be remembered by her fierce friendship, her endless dedication, her strong will, and her boundless love.

Ashley is preceded in death by her Grandmother, Josephyne Strain, and Grandpa, Richard Morris.

Ashley is survived by her fiancé, Owen Williams; her parents, Bruce and Janet Robbins; her sister Nicole Robbins; her beloved dog, Cooper; countless loving family members and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Dr., Aledo. Visitation is 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Burial: Poe Prairie Cemetery, Millsap.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home.

The Community News

September 15, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

