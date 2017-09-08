No. 2 Bearcats score early and often in 50-8 victory over Mexico City Aguilas Blancas Eagles

No. 2 Aledo scored 37 first-half points en route to 50-8 victory over the Mexico City Aguilas Blancas Eagles Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win raises the state-ranked No. 2 Bearcats record to 2-0.

The defending state-champion Bearcats will conclude non-district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at home against Mansfield Legacy.

Bearcats head coach Steve Wood had a chance to play several players as the starters were removed halfway through the second quarter.

“Our kids got after it, and we came out and performed,” he said. “But we also got to play a lot of kids, which I like. It is good for our kids to get to play. We try to improve every week, and I thought we came out ready to play. Our first defense unit did not give up much in the first half, and they came out and competed.

“Our goal is to get better every week. I thought we had some young kids who got in there and got after it. (Sophomore) Collin Johnson played well at cornerback, and (sophomore) Max Lucas did a great job at linebacker. Those guys played on the junior varsity last week. They were getting after people.

“I was proud of all of them, and now we will get ready for Legacy.”

The Bearcats found the end zone on their first possession and never looked back.

Aledo sophomore quarterback Jake Bishop completed three passes in a seven-play, 47-yard drive that ended on a Bishop toss to junior tailback Tre Owens for 10 yards. Owens replaced sophomore tailback Jase McClellan, who did not play due to a wrist injury suffered last week.

On the TD play, Bishop threw a perfect fade pass to the deep left side of the end zone where Owens caught the ball in stride. A big play in the drive was a 23-yard completion from Bishop to Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter.

Cole Daniels booted the extra point as Aledo led 7-0 with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bearcats’ defense forced Aguilas Blancas to punt after three downs. Aledo forced a three and out on Aguilas Blancas on five of the Eagles’ next six drives in the first half. The other drive lasted two plays and ended on a safety.

The Bearcats Black Shirts held the Eagles to just 10 total yards and one first down in the first half.

Aledo reached the end zone on its next two possessions.

Bishop came out throwing on the ‘Cats next drive, hitting Hunter Rosson for a 21-yard gain and on the next play completed a 29-yard pass to Money Parks. Owens capped a five-play, 58-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:23 left in the opening period. Owens broke a tackle in the secondary on the play, and crossed the goal line standing up.

Daniels added the extra point as Aledo increased its lead to 14-0.

Bishop notched his first TD pass of the year on the Bearcats’ third drive of the quarter. The sophomore threw a quick sideline pass to Hayden Hyles, who was pushed in an attempt to force the senior out of bounds. However, Hyles accelerated after taking the hit and tip toed down the sidelines to complete a 43-yard touchdown with 3:54 left in the first quarter.

Daniels’ boot extended the lead to 21-0.

The Bearcats defense got into the scoring act next, as a host of Black Shirts tackled Eagles’ running back Rodrigo Gallardo in the end zone as Aledo increased its advantage to 23-0.

The Bearcats scored again on their next drive. Bishop ended the short three-play, 47-yard drive with a 41-yard TD pass to Owens. Daniels tacked on the PAT, and with 10:25 left in the half the Bearcats’ lead grew to 30-0.

The ‘Cats closed the first-half scoring on a two-yard run by quarterback Jake Norwood, who engineered a four-play, 38-yard drive. Daniels’ kick gave the Bearcats a 37-0 lead, where it remained at the half.

Bishop was on fire in the first half, completing 11 of 13 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Owens finished with 96 total yards in the first half, including 61 yards in receptions, a pair of receiving touchdowns and a rushing TD.

With 158 rushing yards, the Bearcats piled up 392 yards of total offense in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Bearcats increased the lead to 43-0 after a three-yard blast to pay dirt by tailback Jordan Montez. The PAT failed.

The Eagles got on the board with 6:26 left to play. Aguilas Blancas running back Jose Cu crossed the goal line from six yards out to cap an eighth-play, 59-yard drive. Cu also ran in the two-point conversion to cut the hosts’ lead to 43-8.

Aledo closed the scoring on a four-yard TD blast by Stephan Wright, with Will Turner booting the extra point to give the Bearcats a 50-8 victory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

