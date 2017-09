Aledo took its first step in defending its district volleyball championship as the Ladycats rolled to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-17 victory over Brewer in the District 6-5A volleyball opener Friday at the AHS gym.

Sarah Haeussler led the Ladycats with 12 kills, with Sydney Casey and Alex Grooms, each with 10.

The Ladycats (21-11, 1-0) will continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Saginaw.

