Aledo vs. Aguilas Blancas IPN Live Coverage

Great sportsmanship on the field as both teams are taking pictures, smiling, and talking football. Please join us next week at 7 pm as your defending state champions host Mansfield Legacy here at Bearcat Stadium. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for joining us tonight, see you next week,
good night and God bless.
And that”s the ball game Aledo 50 Aguilas Blancas 8.
Next week Aledo will host Mansfield Legacy
Steven Wright gets the ball in the end zone with a 5 yard run. Aledo 50-8 0:35 left in the game
Bearcat ball at the 12 with 2:20 left in the game and leading 43-8
Zach is being taken off the field by a stretcher and is being placed in an ambulance. Prayers Prayers Prayers
The report is that it is Zach Connor that is down on the field.
We have a hurt player down for Aledo
Michael Hayhurst brings the kick out of the end zone and returns it to the 28 with less than 6 minutes left in the game and Aledo leads 43-8
The Blancas get on the scoreboard with a 3 yard run. With 6:26 left in the game Aledo leads 43-8
Aguilas with a 4th down at the 24 and they pick up the 1st down with a qb scramble to the 14. 6:43 left in the game
Aledo fumbled the ball and Aguilas have the ball on the 34 with 9:49 left but trailing 43-0
Starting the 4th qtr Aledo has the ball on the 44 with a 43-0 lead over Aguilas with 10:17 left in the game.
Aguilas has the ball 27 with a first down. 1:37 left in the 3rd qtr
Jordan Montez gets in the end zone for his first touch down of the new year. Aledo leads 43-0 with 2:47 left in the 3rd qtr.
Bearcat defense holds on 4th down, Aledo has the ball at the 24 with 5:35 left in the 3rd qtr leading 37-0
Aguilas ball at the 27, 1st down 7:18 3rd qtr. Most of Aledo’s starters are resting and the 2nd and 3rd string now getting valuable playing time.
Some local scoring updates: Brewer 12 Weatherford 7,start of the 3rd qtr
Aguilas moving the ball now. They have their 1st possession pass the 50. Ball at the 43, 9:43 3rd qtr
Ball on the 24 after a 1 yard loss. 3rd qtr 11:36 Aledo 37-0
Back now, the Aguilas will be receiving the 2nd half kick
We are at halftime here at Bearcat Stadium. Aledo leads Aguilas 37-0
Jay Miller with an end around carry to the 27
Bearcat takes over at the 25 with 0:43 left in the 2nd qtr leading 37-0
Bearcat defense with a stop in the backfield for a 6 yard loss. 2nd and 18
Norwood with a great run to the 18 but the ball is stripped from behind. Aguilas ball at the 18 with 2:32 left in the 2nd qtr Aledo 37-0
After a 70 yard booming punt Aledo takes over at the 22 with 3:39 left 2nd qtr
The Aguilas are having a lot of trouble trying to get past the Bearcat defense. Aledo’s line is just overpowering and quick off the ball. 5 minutes left in the 2nd qtr. Ball at the 17, 4th down and Aguilas is forced to punt
Norwood with a qb keeper into the end zone. Aledo leads 37-0 with 5:49 remaining in the 2nd qtr
Norwood with a keeper to the 2, 1st and goal Aledo
Reagan Rice is now in at running back
Bearcat defense forces a 4th down at the 20, Aguilas are forced to punt to Ryan Anderson at the 44. He brings the ball back to the 38. 7:47 2nd qtr and Jake Norwood is now in at qb
Aguilas ball at the 17. Exactly 10 minutes remaining in the 2nd qtr.
Bishop to Owens for a 59 yard touchdown. Aledo leads 30-0 with 10:05 second qtr
Bishop with the option toss to Owens. He is brought down at the 41 but it is a first down.
Tre Owens on the return to the 47
The Aguilas get caught trying to run out of the end zone and Aledo gets the safety. Score is now Aledo 23-0. 10:51 2nd qtr
Aledo gets caught in the backfield on 4th down and Aguilas takes over at the 3, 11:11 2nd qtr
Bishop with a run to the 3,
Jake Norwood with a carry to the 11
That is the end of the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Aguilas 21-0
Bearcat ball at the 28, 2nd and 11 with 20 seconds left in the 1st
Bishop with a nice pass to Owens out at the 28
Hayden gets in the end zone for Aledo Hyles with a pass from Bishop. At the 3:59 mark of the first qtr Aledo now leads Aguilas 21-0
Big game James Williams makes a big tackle at the 29 forcing a fourth down. Tre Owens back to receive at the 35. The ball is downed at the 35. Aledo will take over with a 14-0 lead and 4:42 left in the first qtr
Aguilas ball at the 25. The Aledo defense is looking sharp early on in the game
Ok, we are back. Aledo leads 14-0 with 6:23 left in the first qtr
Bearcat ball at the 20, 1st down
Bearcat ball at the 20, 1st down
Jake Bishop under center and Tre Owens is in the backfield. 3rd and 5 from the 42
Aledo received the kick off at the 10 and brought it out to the 47
Last weeks victory over Colleyville Heritage came at a cost for the Aledo offense. Pre-season all state running back selection sophomore Jase McClellan came out of the game late in the third quarter with a fractured wrist. He will be out 4-6 weeks
1,977 Comments