Bankhead Highway traffic pattern, explained

8 hours ago
The Community News has received several questions recently about the traffic pattern for the new lanes on East Bankhead Highway and Vernon/Dean Drive near Coder Elementary School. The contractor on the project has not finishing striping the road, which is leading to some confusion.

Here is the explanation from the project engineer:

Vernon Road and Dean Drive is a multilane loop that traffic enters using Vernon and exits using Dean.

Westbound traffic on East Bankhead Hwy can now use a center turn lane to turn left onto Vernon Road.

Eastbound traffic on East Bankhead Hwy can now use a dedicated right turn lane to turn right onto Vernon Road. Traffic can turn right into a dedicated lane.

Vernon Road is three lanes wide at the entrance from East Bankhead. One of the lanes is a turn right only into the elementary school. The center lane may also turn right into the elementary school. Traffic in both the center lane and left lane can remain on Vernon/Dean to complete the loop and exit back onto East Bankhead Hwy.

