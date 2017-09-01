Colleyville Heritage at Aledo – Live Coverage

Visit this post during the Heritage-Aledo game for live updates!
The Bearcats start the season the same way they did last year with a win over Colleyville Heritage. Remember, next week Aledo will host the Aguilas Blancos IPN from Mexico. Final score from Bearcat Stadium Aledo 38 Colleyville 21. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for joining us tonight and we will see you next week. Good night and God bless. Have a safe Labor Day weekend.
Jake Norwood comes in at qb and scrambles 18 yards for the Aledo touchdown. Aledo leads Colleyville 38-13 with 1:33 left in the game
Colleyville scores with 4:46 remaining. Aledo 31 Panthers 13
1st and goal Colleyville
Aledo 31 Colleyville 7 5:15 remaining
Colleyville moving the ball now, possession at the 25, 2nd and 4. Timeout Aledo with 5:32 left in the game
Panthers will big pass completing to the 47
Panther ball at the 18 with 7:17 remaining
Next week the Bearcats will welcome the Aguilas Blancas IPN football team from Mexico.
Tre Owens with a 32 yard td run. With 7:23 left in the game Aledo leads Colleyville 31-7
Jake McClellan with the Bearcat interception. Aledo ball at the 45 with 8:44 left
Tre Owens fumbles the ball at the 8, Colleyville takes over with 9:40 left and trailing 24-7
Bishop with the qb keeper to the 27
Bearcats get the 1st down at the 37
And that is the end of the 3rd qtr. Aledo leads Colleyville 24-7
3rd and 4 for Aledo at the 37 with 1 minute left in the 3rd
Tre Owens breaking tackles left and right as he brings the kick all the way back to the 43
Colleyville gets in for the score. Now with 2:23 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads 24-7
Panther ball at the 4 and looking to score here late in the 3rd qtr. Aledo 24-Panthers0
Panthers get a 1st down at the 33.
Panther ball at the 21
Bishop scrambles for his life and looses 4 yards. Aledo to punt with 5 minutes left in the 3rd qtr
Bishop hands off to Jase, he carries the ball to the 41, 3rd and 9
Panthers fumble the ball and Jake McClellan with the recovery for Aledo
Reagan Rice gets a big hit at the 19. Colleyville has the ball with 7:22 left in the 3rd qtr.
Tre Owens with the Bearcat score. With 7:33 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Colleyville 24-0.
Bishop’s pass to Hayden Hyles gets Aledo to the 9 yard line
Bishop with a big run to the 20. 8:47 3rd qtr Aledo 17-0
2nd and 5 for Aledo
Jase with the carry to the 49 and a Bearcat 1st down.
Jase gets the 1st down at the 41
Bishop’s pass complete to Money Parks, 3rd and 1 from the 37
Tre Owens picks up the punt at the 6 and is tackled at the 28. 10:53 3rd qtr. Aledo 17 Colleyville 0
Jake Ford had 6 points in his hands but could not pull in the interception 4th down Panthers
Colleyville moves the ball to the 49
I had it backwards. The Panthers received the kickoff. Ball on the 25
Aledo will receive the 2nd half kickoff.
Tonight’s game is nothing like last years game when both teams were going up and down the field all night. Colleyville’s offense is showing the signs of last years graduating class. They lost their starting quarterback, 2 running backs, and one wide receiver.
Under 9 minutes left in halftime. Colleyville’s band was first to perform and as they were coming off the field the Bearcat Regimen were giving high fives to them.
We are at halftime. Aledo leads Colleyville 17-0 here at Bearcat stadium,
Bearcat ball at the 20 with a 17-0 lead with 0:51 left in the 2nd qtr
Giovanni Torres with a big time pass break up forcing 4th down
2nd and 6 for Colleyville, 1:55 2nd qtr
Panther ball at the 44
Jase just punishing would be tacklers and gets the Aledo touchdown Aledo leads Colleyville 17-0 with 2:36 left in the 2nd qtr.
Jase carrying tacklers to the 13, 2nd and 3 2:56 2nd qtr
Hunter Rosson with a big time catch at the 25, 1st down
Jase is brought down in the backfield for a 5 yard loss. 3rd and 15
Money Parks with a carry to the 36, 2nd and 7
Bishop gets the 1st down with a run to the 39, 5:29 2nd qtr
Carter starts right and cuts back left and is knocked out at the 44, 2nd and 3
Penalty against Aledo, 5 men in the backfield, 1st and 15
Bishop with a keeper to the 49, 1st down. 5:51 2nd qtr Aledo 10-0
Jase with a carry to the 45, 3rd and 3 Aledo
Jase with a powerful run to the 32 but a holding penalty takes the ball back to the 32. 1st and 25
Hunter Rosson with a catch at the 37, 1st down Aledo
Owens with a fair catch at the 37. 7:40 2nd qtr Aledo 10-0
Colleyville is forced to punt to Tre Owens. He is back at the 42
“Big Game: James Williams with a tackle at the 21
Daniels puts the ball in the end zone and Colleyville will try it again from the 25
Cole Daniels hits a 32 yard field goal to give Aledo a 10-0 lead over Colleyville. 2nd qtr, 9:31
3rd and 9, Bishop tries the middle and is stopped short
Jeffery Carter’s first carry is a 2 yard loss
Jase with a big run to the 14. 1st down Aledo.
Fair catch at the 47, 1st down Aledo
Tre Owens back at the 50 to receive the punt
Aaron Hale makes a 3rd down stop at the 19 to force Colleyville to punt. That is the end of the 1st qtr and Aledo leads Colleyville 7-0.
2nd and 14 from the 13
False start Panthers, backs them up to the 12
Colleyville takes over at the 17 with 1:26 left in the 1st qtr.
Bishop looses the snap and Aledo will have to punt.
3rd and 8 for Aledo from the 44, 2:00 1st qtr
Pass complete in the middle but short of the 1st down On 4th down Colleyville comes up 1 yard short. Bearcats take over at the 46, 2:37 1st qtr Aledo leads 7-0
3rd and 5 for the Panthers
They get the 1st down by half a yard at the 37, 1st qtr 4:00
Panthers will line up to go for it
Panthers try to middle, but Aledo Aledo’s defense holds to force a 4th down
Quarterback keeper but a holding penalty brings the ball back to the 15, 2nd and 21,
Bishop’s deep pass to Hunter Rosson incomplete, Aledo to punt. Ball goes out of bounds at the 26. 1st qtr, 5:16
Way off the flag
Money Parks with a great catch. Ball at the 43 but another penalty against Aledo.
Jase gets 2 yards but Aledo is called for holding
Bishop scrambles to the 38 for a 2 yard loss
Wyatt Harris comes with a Panther fumble at the 40
Panthers get another first down pass to the 47, 1st qtr 6:37
Panthers get a first down with a complete pass to the 45
Illegal motion Panthers, repeat 3rd down
Panthers 3rd and 1 from the 32, flag on the play
Cole Daniles puts the ball through the end zone. Panthers will have their first possession at the 25
Jase with a carry to the left and in for the 1st score of the year. At the 8:10 mark of the 1st qtr, Aledo leads Colleyville 7-0
Jase is short, 4th down and Aledo will go for it
Jase carries the ball to the 13, 3rd and 3
Pass falls incomplete, 2nd down and 10 from the 20
Jase with a carry to the 20, 1st down 9:52 1st qtr
Hayden Hyles gets the Bearcat first down at the 32
Jase McClellan with his first carry to the 48, 3rd down
Owens brings the ball out to the 45 and Jake Bishop is under center
Tre Owens is back for Aledo
The Bearcats will defer to the second quarter and receive.
I am trying to upload some photos but, to no avail. The new scoreboard is awesome. It has a better picture than my flat screen at home.
We are under 8 minutes from kickoff. It is a bright, beautiful Friday night and as you ca imagine, the stands are packed.
One of the obstacles that Coach Woods an d his
coaching staff needed to improve on from last year is penalties. There were
several games last year that Aledo had over 100 yards in penalties.
On defense, Aledo will rely on the leadership of
defensive lineman “Big game” James Williams, line baker Aaron Hale, and
corner back Brannon Webb. As the old attage goes “defense wins championships”,
and Aledo will rely heavily on their defense to defend their title.
The Bearcats also lost the majority of the offensive
play makers to graduation. Quarterback Dillion Davis, wide receivers Logan
Bridges and Preston Jefferis, and running back Michael Jordan. But, senior wide
receiver Hunter Rosson and freshman sensation Jase McClellan return for the
Bearcats. Also, a name returns to the Bearcat offense that all Aledo fans know,
Jake Bishop. That’s right, the younger brother of Matt and Luke Bishop will now
take his place under center.
Let’s start with the Panthers offense. There is only
one returning player that scored against Aledo last year, senior running back
Ke’Von Ahmad. Although he only had 107 yards rushing, he did score 3
touchdowns. Even though the entire offense play makers graduated, don’t count
the Panthers out just yet.
Colleyville was unfazed and got an interception and
moved the ball to Aledo’s 19 yard line with under 10 seconds left in the game.
Heritage took their last shot with a throw into the end zone but at the last
second Aledo intercepted the ball in the end zone.
This is the 2nd year in a row that Aledo and
Colleyville have faced each other to begin the season. Last years gane was played
at Panther Stadium and was thebiggest challenge all year for the Bearcats until
the state championship game.
Both teams traded punches the entire game and the lead
went back and forth. In the 4th qtr Colleyville took a 36-26 lead with under 2
minutes left. Aledo scored less than a minute later and lead 41-36.
Your Aledo Bearcats are the defending Class 5A
Division II State Champions. As a matter of fact, the Bearcats have one 6 state
championships in the last 8 years, No other Texas 11 man football team as been
more dominate during this time period. How dominate? Aledo’s overall record is
92-4 with 3 undefeated seasons,(2010, 2013, 2016).
Good evening Bearcat fans and welcome to the 2017-2018
Aledo Bearcat football season. The Community News is proud to bring you our 5th
consecutive season of live coverage of Bearcat football. This is Jim Zimmermann
along with Tony Eirderman bringing you the plays from the pressbox here at
Bearcat Stadium.
