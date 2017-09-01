Football Friday: what fans need to know

Football season has officially arrived in Aledo! The Aledo Bearcats play Colleyville Heritage at 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

For those following the game at home, The Community News will continue the live play-by-play game blog. Visit this link to go directly to the blog:

Ticket sales at Bearcat Store, Aledo High School and Ticket Tracker ended at 1 p.m., but will call tickets are still available to be picked up until 4 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $8 for everyone.

Parking information is below:

All vehicular traffic directly in front of Bearcat Stadium will be restricted during all Bearcat home football games. Please enter the parking lot either via Buchanan Dr, off Champions Dr., or via the driveway adjacent to the marquee off of Bailey Ranch Rd.

If you have prepaid parking in Lot “A” please enter the lot via Vernon Rd. off of Bankhead Hwy. Parents picking up students after the game may do so near the service drive in the southwest corner of lot “A” beginning midway through the 4th quarter. If you have any questions, please contact 817-441-8327.

The Community News is proud to bring Aledo fans the most comprehensive coverage of their favorite team. We’re here for you!

