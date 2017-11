After each enjoyed a week off for the Thanksgiving holidays, the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams return to the hardwood today for non-district action.

The Ladycats (8-2) will host the Class 4A state-ranked No. 10 Stephenville Honeybees. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the AHS gym.

The Bearcats (1-2) will travel to Birdville to take on the Hawks. Tip time is set for 8 p.m.