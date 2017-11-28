203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Highway, bridge closures scheduled for Nov 28-29

48 mins ago
From the Texas Department of Transportation:

Weather permitting, the Interstate 20 main lanes will be closed at FM 1187/3325 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 28 and 29 for sign installation and other bridgework. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at FM 1187/3325 and back to the mainlanes. I-20 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Nov. 28 through 6 a.m. Nov. 29, and I-20 westbound will closed from 9 p.m. Nov. 29 through 6 a.m. Nov. 30.

Expect delays. Alternate routes are encouraged.

The FM 1187/3325 bridge over I-20 will also be closed during this time. Northbound traffic for FM 3325 will be detoured to Walsh Ranch Parkway off of Interstate 30. Southbound traffic for FM 1187 will be detoured to Ranch House Road.

 

