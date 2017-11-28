Dorothy Henderson

Dorothy Harris Alford Henderson, 81, a loving mother, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 with her daughters by her side.

Dorothy was born October 9, 1936 in Weatherford, Texas. She started her federal career at Fort Wolters in Military Personnel until it closed, then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She worked as a Staffing Specialist, EEO Specialist, and a Management Analyst until her retirement in 1994.

She was a heart transplant recipient in 1999. With her appreciation, she became an advocate for LifeGift. She spoke to churches, schools, and other civic organizations on the importance of organ donation.

Dorothy’s family would like to thank the LifeGift organization, the family of Marcus McMahan, The Cove at Waterview, and Interim Hospice of Granbury for the special care they provided.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Gladys Harris; husband, Reginal Henderson; son, David Alford; and brothers, Bruce Harris and Lewis Harris.

She is survived by daughters Linda McDaniel and husband, David, of Burleson; Sandie Morgan and husband, Jerry, of Granbury; grandchildren, Jerrod and Trevor Morgan, Dalton Eadie, Brady, Reagan, and Juliean McDaniel, Elizabeth Walker, Tyler and Daniel Alford; and her great grandchildren.

Funeral services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Central Christian Church. Visitation was scheduled from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28 at White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford. Burial will be in Annetta Cemetery.