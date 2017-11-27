NCHA makes huge donation  to Careity

Careity Foundation® announced on Nov. 27 that the National Cutting Horse Association has once again provided the use of the Will Rogers Coliseum and the Round Up Inn for the annual Careity Celebrity Cutting, to be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. Many NCHA staff and members are also involved as volunteers.

It takes several volunteers, horse trainers, horse owners, celebrity participants, plus a cattle donation and much more to get this show on the road. Not having major expenses helps Careity take care of more cancer patients and save more lives.

Big name celebrities volunteer

Tom Watson, Jay Novacek, Bob Kingsley, Midland, Trent Willmon, Josh Weathers, Sonny Burgess, Jolie Holiday Burgess, Frank Hannon and Yoenis Cespedes have all volunteered to ride in the Celebrity Cutting. There are over 20 celebrity participants counting riders and concert performers.

Careity Foundation provides more than 7,000 patient services annually for cancer patients and early detection in Tarrant, Parker, Johnson, Hood and Palo Pinto counties.

The Careity Celebrity Cutting allows Careity to reach annual financial goals. By optimizing every dollar, Careity has an impact of greater than $7,500,000 dollars annually for direct patient services locally.

Lyn Walsh and Beverly Branch are co-founders of Careity Foundation®

“NCHA is such a blessing to this community,” they said. “Their support has enabled Careity to save hundreds of lives through the years. It has also helped Careity to become one of the top non-profits in North Central Texas.”

General Admission tickets are $20 to the Cutting or $150 for the Cutting and Reserved Seats at the Celebrity Concert following. To order tickets, visit at www.careity.org or call 817-994-0201.