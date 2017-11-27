Long range plan for public education requires community input

By Bobby J Rigues

Of the ten public education objectives found in our Texas Education Code, my personal favorite is the very first – it states; Parents will be full partners with educators in the education of their children. This objective reflects the required engagement necessary to protect the value of education, the pursuit of continuous improvement, and to celebrate student achievement. The Texas Education Code provides us with our public education’s mission and vision statements, ten objectives, and four goals.

Long-Range Plan for Texas Public Education

Under Texas law, the State Board of Education (SBOE) is required to create a new long-range plan for public education that will guide expectations through the year 2030. In addition to an 18-member steering committee, online surveys and local community input are part of the process. A final plan adoption by the SBOE is tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2018.

Engagement Opportunity: Local Community Meeting

Our local public schools are heavily impacted by the decisions made at the state level. As school communities, we have an opportunity to influence the decision-making process. The SBOE is hosting local community meetings around the state to gather comments from us – local stakeholders; business leaders, elected officials, educators, parents, students, grandparents, retirees – you and me.

When, Where, and How

For Parker and surrounding counties, a Community Conversation meeting is scheduled for December 5 at the Region 11 Education Service Center on Cherry Lane in west Fort Worth. The meeting time is 6:30-8:30 pm. Although the meeting is free and open to the public, registration is encouraged to better facilitate the process. Attendees will be asked to participate in predetermined groups such as Educator, Student, Parent-Community Member, or Business Leader. Although not required, an Eventbrite registration link is provided below and includes helpful related resources.

Recognition and Host

Ms. Patricia Hardy is the State Board of Education member duly elected to represent District 11 and Mrs. Erika Beltran is the State Board of Education member duly elected to represent District 13. Both are committed to the mission…Working for Texas Children – Building our Future.

Let’s make education a priority.

Bobby J Rigues contributes to the Make Education a Priority campaign under Friends of Texas Public Schools and is an Aledo ISD school board trustee. Brigues@att.net