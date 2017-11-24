Aledo vs. Grapevine – Area Championship Live Blog Coverage

Aledo earns another tough victory on their way to defend their state championship. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for joining us and see you next week.
Right now the unofficial word is that Aledo will play next Friday at Shotwell stadium in Abilene at 7 or 7:30. Big Tony will have the official word later this week.
Your Aledo bearcats defeat the Grapevine Mustangs 45-30 to win the area championship. Stay up to date on Aledo’s next opponent by checking back on The Community News website
Demarco Roberts first carry of the day gets him an Aledo touchdown. With 1:12 left in the game Aledo leads Grapevine 45-24
Jase is knocked out of bounds at the 1 yard line
Aledo ball at the Mustang 14 with 1:31 left in the game
Big Game James forces a fumble and Colt Ellison recovers for Aledo
Timeout Grapevine. Here is the ballgame, 4th and 11 from the 34 for Grapevine trailing 38-24 with 1:24 left in the game
Incomplete pass brings up 4th down for Grapevine
Grapevine has to throw the ball out of bounds, 3rd and 11 from the 34
Grapevine will have the ball at their 25 trailing Aledo 38-24 with 2:30 left
Daniles kick is good. With 2:38 left in the game Aledo leads Grapevine 38-24
Bishop hands off to Owens who is stopped short of the end zone. 4th and 4 from the 6, Aledo will try a 25 yard fg
Aledo calls their 1st time out of the second half leading Grapevine 35-24 with 3:33 left in the game
Jase is back in for Aledo
Ball at the 11 for Aledo
Owens gets the first down at the 25 with 5:25 left in the game. Aledo 35-24
3rd and 2 for Aledo
Aledo leads Grapevine 35-24 with 6:22 left in the game
Owens gets the 1st down with a carry to the Mustang 37, under 7 minutes left
Jase goes out of the game with leg cramps, 3rd and 1 from the 43 for Aledo. 7:37
Caden Anderson collects the onside kick for Aledo at the 48
Carson French kicks a 38 yard fg for Grapevine to cut the lead down to 11, Aledo 35 Grapevine 24. 8:38
Incomplete pass, 4th down and Grapevine lines up to kick a fg
False start against grapevine, 3rd and 5 from the Aledo 21, 8:50 left
Incomplete pass, 3rd and 5 from the 16 for Grapevine
Grapevine has the momentum right now
Roshawn Prear with a long run to the Aledo 21
Punt goes through the end zone, Mustang ball at their 20 with 9:40 left in the game trailing 35-21
Bishop hands off to Jase but he is tackled for a 7 yard loss. 4th down for Aledo and Cole Daniles to punt
Bishop hands off to Jase, he is stopped at the 49, 2nd and 4. 11:09 4th qtr
Heading into the 4th qtr of this area championship game and Aledo leads grapevine 35-21
Aledo will have the ball at their 25
Grapevine gets on the scoreboard with a 70 yard touchdown strike. New score Aledo 35- Grapevine 21 3rd qtr. 0:42
Grapevine has the ball at their 18 trailing 35-14
With 1:41 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 35-14 in this area championship game.
Bishop hands off to Owens and he walks in the end zone for the Aledo score
Bishop hands off to owens, 1st down at the Mustang 12
Bishop hands off to Jase and he goes around the left side for a Bearcat 1st down at the Mustang 22
Owens with a carry to the Mustang 38, 2nd and 3
Money Parks returns the favor with a personal fouls called against him, Aledo ball now back at their 42, 5:51 3rd qtr. Aledo 28-14
Grapevine stopped Jase at the 30 but they are called for a late hit out of bounds. Aledo ball at their 47, 1st down
Bearcat ball at the 25, we have a ball game folks!
Bowman hits Vergara for a Grapevine score. With 6:49 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 28-14
Grapevine still with the no-huddle offense moving the ball well in the 3rd qtr. 3rd and 4 from the Aledo 28
3rd and 8 for grapevine from the Aledo 43
Grapevine’s Camerom Hamway gets the interception off of Bishop at the 35
Bishop’s pass is deflected at the line of scrimmage, 3rd and 7 from the 37
Bishop hands off to Jase and he goes to the mustang 40
Bearcat ball at their 25
Aledo will receive the second half kick off leading Grapevine 28-7
Under 5 minutes left in halftime
Halftime stats
Passing: Grapevine 142 Aledo 56
Rushing: Grapevine 9 Aledo 194
We are at halftime here at Midlothian Stadium. Aledo leads Grapevine 28-7 in this area championship game.
Jake Ford with the bearcat interception at the 22 and returns the ball to the 32 with 2 seconds left
Mustangs moving the ball with a short passing attack. Ball at the Aledo 34, 0:14 left 2nd qtr
BG James with the tackle plus a holding call against Grapevine moves the ball back to the 42, 3rd and 12
Colt Ellison with a 6 yard sack, ball at the Mustang 39, 2nd and 16 with 1:13 left in the 2nd qtr
Fair catch at the 9 yard line. 1:39 2nd qtr Aledo leads 28-7
Bishop scrambling for his life is out at the 37, 4th and 7 Daniles to punt
Jase with the carry to the Mustang 31, 2:52 2nd qtr, Aledo 28-7
Hunter Rosson gets his 1st catch at the Mustang 40,
Bishop with the qb scramble for a bearcat 1st down at the 48
2nd and 6 from the 40 for aledo
Aledo ball at their 25
Grapevine gets on the score board when Bowman finds David Clayton in the end zone. With 5:37 left in the 2nd qtr. the new score is Aledo 28 Grapevine 7
Grapevine’s Jack Ertz takes the swing pass to the Aledo 19. timeout
3rd and 6 for Grapevine from their 37
Collin Johnson with the Bearcat tackle at the Mustang 21
Jase takes the Bishop hand off and goes 15 yards for the Bearcat score. Now with 7:37 left in the 2nd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 28-0
Bishop finds Owens for a Bearcat 1st down at the 25
Grapevine went for it on 4th down but the pass was broken up by hale. Aledo has the ball at the 44, 9:49 2nd qtr aledo 21-0
Aaron Hale with the pass break up, 4th and 1
Bowman hits Clayton for a Mustang 1st down at the Aledo 47
Bowman connects with Vergara at the 36
That is the end of the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Grapevine 21-0 in this area championship game at Midlothian stadium
Daniles kick goes through the back of the end zone, Mustang ball on the 25
Jase goes to the right side with the handoff from bishop and goes 26 yards for the Bearcat score. With 0:31 left in the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Grapevine 21-0
Aledo’s Jake McLendon with the interception at the Mustang 32
Grapevine ball at their 25, 1:23 1st qtr Aledo 14-0
Bishop tries to go deep to Beau Mask but is over his head, 4th and 9 for Aledo and Cole daniels will punt to Vergara
Bearcat ball at the Mustang 45
Owens is back at the 40 to receive the punt
BG James with the tackle at the 22, 2nd and 13. 2:57 1st qtr. Aledo 14-0
Grapevine ball at their 25
Bishop hands off to Tre Owens and he finds the end zone to give Aledo a 14-0 lead over Grapevine with 3:41 left in the 1st qtr
Colt Ellison strips the ball from Bowman and Will Greenwood gets the ball at the 47
Pass from Bowman is high, 3rd and 10 for Grapevine
Zach Reinert in on tackle for Aledo. Mustang ball at their 38, 2nd and 10
Aledo will punt on 4th and 3, Alex Vergara back for the Mustangs. Fair catch at their 12
Jase takes the handoff from Bishop and is stopped at the 45. 7:08 1st qtr. Aledo 7-0
Grapevine is a pass heavy offense. They rarely have a running back left in the backfield for protection. 4th and 7 for Mustangs. Grapevine tries a fake punt but Jake Ford intercepts the ball at the Aledo 40
Grapevines quarterback is Alan Bowman. He is 6’3′ 210, he has thrown for over 3300 yards, 34 td’s and 10 interceptions
Mustang ball on their 25
Overview, Grapevine fumbled and Big game James recovered. Aledo scored on a 9 yard Jase Mcclellan run, Aledo 7 Mustangs 0 8:55 1st qtr
Aledo’s captains are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale. Aledo won the toss and will defer to the second half
It is a perfect afternoon for football. The sun is shining, no breeze, and 73 degrees. As you can imagine with both teams being local, the crowds are full on both sides. The winner of todays contest will play the winner of the Eastlake/Abilene Cooper game that will be played at Panther stadium in Fort Stockton at 6 pm
Good afternoon Bearcat Nation and welcome to the second round of the 2017-18 Texas High school playoffs. Today, your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats play the Grapevine Mustangs. This is the second year in a row that these teams have faced each other in the same round of the second season.
We are under 30 minutes from kick off here at Midolothian stadium
