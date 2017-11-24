203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo vs. Grapevine – Area Championship Live Blog Coverage

1 day ago
1 Min Read

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:50 pm

Aledo earns another tough victory on their way to defend their state championship. This is Jim Zimmermann for The Community News saying thank you for joining us and see you next week.

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:48 pm

Right now the unofficial word is that Aledo will play next Friday at Shotwell stadium in Abilene at 7 or 7:30. Big Tony will have the official word later this week.

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:45 pm

Your Aledo bearcats defeat the Grapevine Mustangs 45-30 to win the area championship. Stay up to date on Aledo’s next opponent by checking back on The Community News website

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:40 pm

Demarco Roberts first carry of the day gets him an Aledo touchdown. With 1:12 left in the game Aledo leads Grapevine 45-24

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:39 pm

Jase is knocked out of bounds at the 1 yard line

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:37 pm

Aledo ball at the Mustang 14 with 1:31 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:37 pm

Big Game James forces a fumble and Colt Ellison recovers for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:35 pm

Timeout Grapevine. Here is the ballgame, 4th and 11 from the 34 for Grapevine trailing 38-24 with 1:24 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:34 pm

Incomplete pass brings up 4th down for Grapevine

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:33 pm

Grapevine has to throw the ball out of bounds, 3rd and 11 from the 34

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:32 pm

Grapevine will have the ball at their 25 trailing Aledo 38-24 with 2:30 left

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:30 pm

Daniles kick is good. With 2:38 left in the game Aledo leads Grapevine 38-24

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:29 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens who is stopped short of the end zone. 4th and 4 from the 6, Aledo will try a 25 yard fg

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:26 pm

Aledo calls their 1st time out of the second half leading Grapevine 35-24 with 3:33 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:25 pm

Jase is back in for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:24 pm

Ball at the 11 for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:24 pm

Owens gets the first down at the 25 with 5:25 left in the game. Aledo 35-24

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:23 pm

3rd and 2 for Aledo

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:22 pm

Aledo leads Grapevine 35-24 with 6:22 left in the game

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:22 pm

Owens gets the 1st down with a carry to the Mustang 37, under 7 minutes left

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:21 pm

Jase goes out of the game with leg cramps, 3rd and 1 from the 43 for Aledo. 7:37

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:19 pm

Caden Anderson collects the onside kick for Aledo at the 48

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:18 pm

Carson French kicks a 38 yard fg for Grapevine to cut the lead down to 11, Aledo 35 Grapevine 24. 8:38

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:17 pm

Incomplete pass, 4th down and Grapevine lines up to kick a fg

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:16 pm

False start against grapevine, 3rd and 5 from the Aledo 21, 8:50 left

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:15 pm

Incomplete pass, 3rd and 5 from the 16 for Grapevine

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:14 pm

Grapevine has the momentum right now

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:14 pm

Roshawn Prear with a long run to the Aledo 21

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:12 pm

Punt goes through the end zone, Mustang ball at their 20 with 9:40 left in the game trailing 35-21

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:12 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase but he is tackled for a 7 yard loss. 4th down for Aledo and Cole Daniles to punt

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:10 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase, he is stopped at the 49, 2nd and 4. 11:09 4th qtr

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:07 pm

Heading into the 4th qtr of this area championship game and Aledo leads grapevine 35-21

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:05 pm

Aledo will have the ball at their 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:04 pm

Grapevine gets on the scoreboard with a 70 yard touchdown strike. New score Aledo 35- Grapevine 21 3rd qtr. 0:42

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20173:00 pm

Grapevine has the ball at their 18 trailing 35-14

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:59 pm

With 1:41 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 35-14 in this area championship game.

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:58 pm

Bishop hands off to Owens and he walks in the end zone for the Aledo score

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:57 pm

Bishop hands off to owens, 1st down at the Mustang 12

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:55 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase and he goes around the left side for a Bearcat 1st down at the Mustang 22

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:54 pm

Owens with a carry to the Mustang 38, 2nd and 3

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:52 pm

Money Parks returns the favor with a personal fouls called against him, Aledo ball now back at their 42, 5:51 3rd qtr. Aledo 28-14

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:51 pm

Grapevine stopped Jase at the 30 but they are called for a late hit out of bounds. Aledo ball at their 47, 1st down

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:49 pm

Bearcat ball at the 25, we have a ball game folks!

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:48 pm

Bowman hits Vergara for a Grapevine score. With 6:49 left in the 3rd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 28-14

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:47 pm

Grapevine still with the no-huddle offense moving the ball well in the 3rd qtr. 3rd and 4 from the Aledo 28

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:45 pm

3rd and 8 for grapevine from the Aledo 43

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:43 pm

Grapevine’s Camerom Hamway gets the interception off of Bishop at the 35

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:42 pm

Bishop’s pass is deflected at the line of scrimmage, 3rd and 7 from the 37

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:40 pm

Bishop hands off to Jase and he goes to the mustang 40

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:39 pm

Bearcat ball at their 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:38 pm

Aledo will receive the second half kick off leading Grapevine 28-7

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:32 pm

Under 5 minutes left in halftime

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:32 pm

Halftime stats

Passing: Grapevine 142 Aledo 56

Rushing: Grapevine 9 Aledo 194

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:23 pm

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:10 pm

We are at halftime here at Midlothian Stadium. Aledo leads Grapevine 28-7 in this area championship game.

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:08 pm

Jake Ford with the bearcat interception at the 22 and returns the ball to the 32 with 2 seconds left

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:07 pm

Mustangs moving the ball with a short passing attack. Ball at the Aledo 34, 0:14 left 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:05 pm

BG James with the tackle plus a holding call against Grapevine moves the ball back to the 42, 3rd and 12

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:03 pm

Colt Ellison with a 6 yard sack, ball at the Mustang 39, 2nd and 16 with 1:13 left in the 2nd qtr

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:01 pm

Fair catch at the 9 yard line. 1:39 2nd qtr Aledo leads 28-7

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20172:00 pm

Bishop scrambling for his life is out at the 37, 4th and 7 Daniles to punt

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:58 pm

Jase with the carry to the Mustang 31, 2:52 2nd qtr, Aledo 28-7

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:57 pm

Hunter Rosson gets his 1st catch at the Mustang 40,

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:57 pm

Bishop with the qb scramble for a bearcat 1st down at the 48

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:55 pm

2nd and 6 from the 40 for aledo

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:54 pm

Aledo ball at their 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:53 pm

Grapevine gets on the score board when Bowman finds David Clayton in the end zone. With 5:37 left in the 2nd qtr. the new score is Aledo 28 Grapevine 7

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:49 pm

Grapevine’s Jack Ertz takes the swing pass to the Aledo 19. timeout

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:48 pm

3rd and 6 for Grapevine from their 37

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:46 pm

Collin Johnson with the Bearcat tackle at the Mustang 21

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:45 pm

Jase takes the Bishop hand off and goes 15 yards for the Bearcat score. Now with 7:37 left in the 2nd qtr Aledo leads Grapevine 28-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:42 pm

Bishop finds Owens for a Bearcat 1st down at the 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:41 pm

Grapevine went for it on 4th down but the pass was broken up by hale. Aledo has the ball at the 44, 9:49 2nd qtr aledo 21-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:40 pm

Aaron Hale with the pass break up, 4th and 1

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:39 pm

Bowman hits Clayton for a Mustang 1st down at the Aledo 47

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:37 pm

Bowman connects with Vergara at the 36

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:36 pm

That is the end of the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Grapevine 21-0 in this area championship game at Midlothian stadium

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:35 pm

Daniles kick goes through the back of the end zone, Mustang ball on the 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:34 pm

Jase goes to the right side with the handoff from bishop and goes 26 yards for the Bearcat score. With 0:31 left in the 1st qtr. Aledo leads Grapevine 21-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:32 pm

Aledo’s Jake McLendon with the interception at the Mustang 32

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:31 pm

Grapevine ball at their 25, 1:23 1st qtr Aledo 14-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:30 pm

Bishop tries to go deep to Beau Mask but is over his head, 4th and 9 for Aledo and Cole daniels will punt to Vergara

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:28 pm

Bearcat ball at the Mustang 45

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:27 pm

Owens is back at the 40 to receive the punt

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:26 pm

BG James with the tackle at the 22, 2nd and 13. 2:57 1st qtr. Aledo 14-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:25 pm

Grapevine ball at their 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:24 pm

Bishop hands off to Tre Owens and he finds the end zone to give Aledo a 14-0 lead over Grapevine with 3:41 left in the 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:22 pm

Colt Ellison strips the ball from Bowman and Will Greenwood gets the ball at the 47

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:20 pm

Pass from Bowman is high, 3rd and 10 for Grapevine

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:19 pm

Zach Reinert in on tackle for Aledo. Mustang ball at their 38, 2nd and 10

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:18 pm

Aledo will punt on 4th and 3, Alex Vergara back for the Mustangs. Fair catch at their 12

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:16 pm

Jase takes the handoff from Bishop and is stopped at the 45. 7:08 1st qtr. Aledo 7-0

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:15 pm

Grapevine is a pass heavy offense. They rarely have a running back left in the backfield for protection. 4th and 7 for Mustangs. Grapevine tries a fake punt but Jake Ford intercepts the ball at the Aledo 40

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:13 pm

Grapevines quarterback is Alan Bowman. He is 6’3′ 210, he has thrown for over 3300 yards, 34 td’s and 10 interceptions

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:11 pm

Mustang ball on their 25

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 20171:11 pm

Overview, Grapevine fumbled and Big game James recovered. Aledo scored on a 9 yard Jase Mcclellan run, Aledo 7 Mustangs 0 8:55 1st qtr

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:58 pm

Aledo’s captains are Truett Knox and Aaron Hale. Aledo won the toss and will defer to the second half

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:56 pm

It is a perfect afternoon for football. The sun is shining, no breeze, and 73 degrees. As you can imagine with both teams being local, the crowds are full on both sides. The winner of todays contest will play the winner of the Eastlake/Abilene Cooper game that will be played at Panther stadium in Fort Stockton at 6 pm

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:51 pm

Good afternoon Bearcat Nation and welcome to the second round of the 2017-18 Texas High school playoffs. Today, your defending state champion Aledo Bearcats play the Grapevine Mustangs. This is the second year in a row that these teams have faced each other in the same round of the second season.

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:33 pm

We are under 30 minutes from kick off here at Midolothian stadium

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:23 pm

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201712:23 pm

Jim Zimmermann November 24, 201711:41 am

