Ladycats use balanced scoring to get past Granbury, 46-35

Aledo junior guard Elizabeth Allanach scored a game-high 14 points, sophomore post Janessa Payne added 11 and seven other Ladycats recorded points to lead AHS to a 46-35 victory over Granbury Tuesday afternoon in a non-district girls’ basketball game at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 8-2. Aledo will continue non-district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at home against Class 4A state-ranked No. 9 Stephenville.

“This was certainly a team win,” Ladycats head coach Nikki Hyles said. “Liz (Allanach) and Janessa played well, but it is early in the season and we still have a lot of things to work on.”

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Taylor Morgan with five points, Sarah Haeussler with four, Riley Sale and Abby Losos, each with three, and Alaina Touchet, Reagan Brown and Haley Herrin, each with two.

The Ladycats led 10-9 after the opening quarter, but early in the second period Granbury forged a 14-13 lead. The Ladycats followed with a 12-1 run for a 25-15 lead and never looked back. During the run, Payne converted a layup and sank two free throws; Morgan scored on a layup; Sale sank a pair of charity shots; and Allanach finished the run with a nothing-but-net three-point bucket from the left perimeter.

Although Granbury outscored the Ladycats 11-9 in the third period, Aledo led 34-28 as the game moved to the fourth quarter. Granbury managed to cut the Aledo lead to 36-30, but Allanach halted the Lady Pirates’ brief momentum with a trey from the right baseline for a 39-30 advantage. Granbury never got closer as the Ladycats notched their eighth win of the season.

Aledo swept sub-varsity action. Audrey Pearce’s layup with two seconds left to play was the difference in a 26-24 Ladycats’ win. Pearce led the Ladycats with 10 points, with Melia Miller and Sadie Cohen each adding six, and Makayla Brinkman and Kalen Atonio each adding two.

The freshman Ladycats bested Granbury, 45-38, with Carson Fronk scoring a game-high 20 points. Also scoring were Presley Scaling with 12 points, Stefani Gabaldon with six, Tori Schairbaum with three, and Brooke Bell and Gracie Cohen, each with two.