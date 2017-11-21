Charles “Chick” Gardner

Charles H. “Chick” Gardner III passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.

Chick was born June 16, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Charles H. and Claribell Gardner, and brother to the late, Cheryl Gardner and Cynthia Gardner Wolfe. His life was spent in service to others in the U.S. Marine Corps as a sergeant and photographer in the Vietnam war. Later he served as Tarrant County Bioterrorism officer and selected and trained working K-9s for drugs, EOD, search and rescue and service dogs. He was an accomplished preservationist, carpenter, and an artist.

Charles is survived by his wife of over three decades, Elizabeth; his sons, Troy D. Yoder and Charles H. Gardner IV and wife, Davitte Hamilton Gardner; grandson, Charles H. Gardner V; nieces, Michelle Wolfe and Kelly Wolfe; and former sister-in-law, Joan H Bennett CWO 2, USN (Ret).

Memorial Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home 702 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76104, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austin German Shepherd Dog Rescue (AGSDR, P.O. Box 339 Manor, TX 78653).

