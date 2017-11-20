Basketball Bearcats earn first win of season with 69-60 victory over Peaster

Noah Arrington scored a game-high 22 points and Ayden Smith and Cameron Yates each poured in 17 as the senior trio led the Aledo Bearcats to a 69-60 victory over Peaster in a Parker County hoops clash Monday afternoon at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Bearcats’ record to 1-2. Aledo will play next at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Birdville.

Paced by 13 points from Smith, the Bearcats took a 20-15 lead after the first quarter. Peaster outscored Aledo 13-11 in the second quarter to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 31-28 at the half.

Aledo exploded for 21 points in the third period, led by eight points from Arrington, to take a 52-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arrington scored 10 fourth-quarter points to help seal the win.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Leo Bell with eight points and Truen Johnson with five. Smith recorded a double double as he also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

