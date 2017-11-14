Ladycats move to 3-1 after convincing 37-23 victory over Class 4A No. 3 Godley; Bearcats fall to Granbury in opener

Sophomore post Janessa Payne poured in a game-high 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds and sophomore guard Taylor Morgan added 13 points to help the Aledo Ladycats to a convincing 37-23 victory over Class 4A state-ranked No. 3 Godley Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district contest at Godley High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 3-1. Aledo will play next at 11:40 a.m. Thursday against Argyle Liberty Christian in the Brock Showcase at Brock High School.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were junior guard Elizabeth Allanach with four points, sophomore guard Riley Sale with three and junior guard Reagan Brown with two.

Senior post Abby Losos recorded four rebounds, with Morgan adding three. Senior post Alaina Touchet and Allanach each recorded a pair of rebounds.

The Ladycats trailed 5-0 early in the opening quarter but fought back with a 9-2 run to take a 9-7 lead after eight minutes. Paced by six points from Payne, Aledo went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to take 20-11 lead at the half.

Payne and Morgan accounted for all of the AHS scoring in the third quarter as each scored four points to build the Ladycats’ lead to 28-18 after three quarters.

Aledo outscored Godley 9-5 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity defeated Godley, 39-25, and the Aledo freshman team took a 23-27 win.

Granbury 56, Bearcats 45

Granbury outlasted the Aledo Bearcats, 56-45, Tuesday night at Granbury High School in the boys’ season opener for both teams.

The Bearcats (0-1) will play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Burleson Centennial.

The score was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. Both offenses got on a roll in the second quarter as Granbury outscored Aledo 21-19 to take a 28-26 lead at the half.

In the third quarter,the Bearcats scored 13 points while holding the Pirates to 11 to knot the game at 39-39 as the contest moved to the fourth quarter.

For more on both games see the Nov. 17 issue of The Community News.