Parker County Sheriff Office awarded Agency of the Year

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler was awarded Agency of the Year for his office’s professionalism and dedication to 9-1-1 emergency services.

Parker County Judge Mark Riley congratulated Fowler, who was awarded by the North Central Texas Council of Governments for the Regional 9-1-1 Program.

“This is a true honor,” Fowler said. “For our agency to be recognized for the hard work and dedication our team puts forth is a wonderful accolade to their contributions.”

The PCSO is this year’s top pick of qualifying state agencies, Riley said.

Dispatch Supervisor Fonda O’Connor said each member of the telecommunications team is a vital part of the success of the PCSO dispatch center.

She thanked PCSO Educational Telecommunicator Kallie Dobbs, who O’Connor said worked on her own time to educate the public on 9-1-1 safety in accordance with NCTCOG regulations.

“Our goal is for 100 percent compliance,” Dobbs said. “After reaching that goal, we continue to strive to maintain that record in addition to setting the highest standards of 9-1-1 provisions. This is also the direct result of the effort of each shift, team member and leader.”

Riley said he learned that only 43 agencies met all the criteria to be considered for the award, making the PCSO dispatch center a standout performer.

“As a community, we are always grateful for our dispatchers and law enforcement personnel,” Riley said. “We are especially proud of them for receiving this recognition for their outstanding performance and service.”

The award is only afforded to agencies who meet a list of stringent criteria, including the following: