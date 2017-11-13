County leverages millions of transportation dollars

Parker County has secured nearly $100 million in additional transportation funds: $17.2 million from the region and $76.2 million after a vote of the Regional Transportation Council earlier this month.

Adding $17.2 million to existing regional- and state-secured $12 million gives the county $29.2 million in regional funds.

The $76.2 million is in addition to voter-approved 2016 bond money.

County Judge Mark Riley, a member of the RTC since 2008, said he was pleased with the vote.

“When you add this money to the money we leveraged for the 2008 transportation bond we have secured nearly $100 million in additional dollars for transportation infrastructure improvements,” Riley said.

“It means that since 2008 we have poured over $250 million dollars into the local economy for transportation infrastructure improvements.”

Riley, who voted for the allocation, said the RTC has been fundamental in helping Parker County achieve transportation successes over the past 10 years.

“To attain state and federal transportation dollars requires a local match and thanks to our voters supporting the bonds, we have had money to match with,” he said.

New highways, wider roads, realigned intersections and improved safety and drainage are all projects made possible through leveraged and bond funds.

An Interstate 20/Center Point Road Interchange project kicked off last week.

The $30 million project includes a new bridge at Center Point Road and continuous frontage roads from East Bankhead Drive to Hudson Oaks Drive.

“We made the decision to start the access roads first,” Riley said, “so that when it comes time for any lane closures, traffic will be able to be diverted to the access roads unlike some other jobs that have been done on the interstate.”

Substantial completion for this project is estimated for late 2019. The new bridge, ramps and access roads will provide another access point to I-20 between East Bankhead and Hudson Oaks Drive.

Center Point Road will connect with the East Loop, an extension of the Ric Williamson Memorial Highway which connects Interstate 20 on the west side of Weatherford with Farm-to-Market 51 on the north side of Weatherford.

Parker County is currently acquiring right of way for the East Loop. Construction should begin in spring 2018 and be completed by winter 2020.

The county will need to acquire 64 parcels of land to build the East Loop. It has already purchased 21 parcels, made offers on 35 parcels and completed appraisals on 58 of the 64 parcels.

The Parker County transportation website has more information.