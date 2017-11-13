Aledo ISD superintendent Derek Citty announces retirement

Aledo ISD Superintendent Derek Citty has announced he will retire on June 30, 2018.

“After 34 years in a variety of roles, I cannot think of a better way to cap off my journey than to end my professional career as the superintendent of the Aledo Bearcats,” an emotional Citty told the board of trustees. “It was a professional goal of mine to be a superintendent and I feel so incredibly fortunate it was here. I’ve been lucky to have been a science teacher, coach, campus administrator, district administrator, and now superintendent of this wonderful district.

“While the team has accomplished a great deal during the last five years, there remains a great deal of work to be done as our district enrollment grows dramatically. I feel it is extremely important to afford the board as much time as possible to find our next superintendent. There are a great many decisions and important work to be done that would best be completed by the new superintendent working with the community as soon as efficiently possible.

“Marla and I made this decision quite some time ago. My goal these past few months has been to work as hard as I can to educate the community and, perhaps, to pass the badly needed bond.

“I will continue to work hard and to my very best the next several months as my time here comes to a close. My commitment hasn’t waned and I plan on continuing on until my service and focus are no longer needed.

“I am very thankful to the board members, executive administration, staff, community and students for the opportunity to lead the Aledo ISD. Aledo will always hold a special place in my heart as I have met and worked with many wonderful people both inside and outside of the school district.”

