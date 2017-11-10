TCA Lady Eagles come back to down Midland Classical; will play for TAPPS 3A state championship on Saturday

Trinity Christian Academy dropped the first game but the Lady Eagles came back with three consecutive victories to defeat Midland Classical Academy, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21, Friday morning in the TAPPS 3A state volleyball semifinals at Waco Midway High School.

The Lady Eagles (37-3) will face Round Rock Christian (33-6) in the state championship match. The first serve will be at noon Saturday at Waco Midway High School.

“I think we had some jitters in that first game,” Lady Eagles head coach Brittany Good said. “Once we got into the match and settled down we encouraged each other. The girls decided it was their game, and they realized if they played the way they knew how that they could come back.

“Our defense was awesome. Our back row played spectacular and that helped us get into our offense. We are excited about playing for a state championship (Saturday).”

The Lady Eagles dominated at the net. Junior middle hitter Emma Kalbfleisch sent down a match-high 20 kills, with senior outside hitter Erin Kalbfleisch adding 16.